Video Shows Wild Winds Push American Airlines Plane Across Tarmac

Powerful winds from severe thunderstorms Tuesday pushed an American Airlines plane from its gate at Dallas Fort Worth Airport, New York Post reported.

A video caught the 737-800, weighing 90,000 pounds, moving along the tarmac by 80 mph gusts, detaching from the loading bridge, according to the New York Post. American Airlines reported that several planes were affected by the extreme winds, leading the airport to ground up to 700 flights. The storms not only disrupted air travel but also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a large commercial warehouse near the airport, which had its roof crumpled by the winds.

The American Airlines plane was unoccupied at the time, and maintenance crews are now inspecting it. “Currently conducting thorough inspections and will make any needed repairs,” an airline spokesperson said, New York Post reported. (RELATED: ‘Own Fault and Negligence’: Airline Blames 9-Year-Old Girl For Being Secretly Recorded In Bathroom)

American Airlines 737-800 pushed away from its gate at DFW Airport during severe weather Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/ZoccA1mw7A — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 28, 2024

The severe weather led to more than 90% of departures from the airport being delayed or canceled Tuesday morning. The storms also resulted in widespread power outages across north Texas, which was already struggling with a severe heat wave, the outlet stated. The heat index, combining temperature and humidity, soared into the triple digits in parts of south Texas and is expected to remain high for several days. Over 700,000 customers in Texas were without electricity, the PowerOutage.us reported.

The severe weather is not expected to relent by Tuesday evening, with officials warning of continued winds up to 70 mph. This follows hurricane-force winds that had previously left over 800,000 homes and businesses without power, according to the New York Post. The storms have had a deadly impact, with a tornado killing seven people in a mobile home park in Cooke County, Texas, over the weekend.