Former Trump Attorney, Fox News Host Spar Over Whether Biden Is Involved In Bragg Trial

Attorney Alina Habba sparred with Fox News’s Shannon Bream Wednesday as she listed off the way President Joe Biden is allegedly involved directly with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s trial.

Bream stated the Biden administration is “not responsible” for this particular state trial held in New York City, where former President Donald Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records related to reimbursing his former attorney Michael Cohen for paying a $130,000 hush money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Habba argued the Biden administration has pushed for Trump to be prosecuted in order to influence 2024 election results. While the Department of Justice (DOJ) is not involved in the Bragg case, it has handed down two indictments to Trump involving the alleged mishandling of classified documents and his alleged engagement in conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

“How can you say the Biden administration is not responsible for this trial?” Habba asked.

“Well, it’s a state trial. It’s Alvin Bragg, whether you think it’s a political motive from him. It’s not connected to the DOJ. I mean, feds passed on these election charges,” Bream said.

“Shannon, you should look at how many logs they have of state officials, Letitia James, Fani Willis, visiting the White House and then tell me this is not a Biden trial,” Habba said. “I don’t care —”

“Feds passed on this case is the point I’m making —” Bream began, before being interrupted by Habba. (RELATED: ‘Such A Great Judge’: MSNBC Legal Analyst Gushes Over ‘Man Crush’ Juan Merchan’s Handling Of Trump Trial)

Habba argued several district attorneys, including Bragg, passed on the case until Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 election.

“Tell me how that’s not an indication that Joe Biden, who just sent his campaign down here with Robert De Niro yesterday, isn’t part of this,” Habba said. “Frankly, any question that we had of that was squashed yesterday and if you have any more concern of whether he’s involved in this, look at the fact that he is publicizing, literally publicizing, for tonight to have a speech if a verdict comes out. That’s a sad state of affairs. Meanwhile, our country is falling apart.”

The Biden campaign partnered with actor Robert De Niro, along with two former U.S. Capitol police officers, to hold a press conference in front of the courthouse Tuesday morning. De Niro warned Americans they can “kiss [their] freedoms goodbye” if Trump is re-elected, and further noted the violence at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Trump has repeatedly blamed the Biden administration for the criminal case and called the trial “a Biden show trial” during a rally in New Jersey.

New York State Supreme Court Juan Merchan gave instructions to the jury Wednesday as they began their deliberations, telling jurors they do not need to agree on the “unlawful” means prosecutors allege Trump used to influence the 2016 election. Legal experts, including former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy, noted this action is out of the ordinary.