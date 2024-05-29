Alvin Bragg Charges Failed New York Politician Who Allegedly Punched Multiple Young Women With Hate Crimes

The New York State Supreme Court indicted failed politician Skiboky Stora on hate crimes Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted multiple young women in the city, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday.

The court charged him with three counts of Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime, one count of Stalking in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime and one count of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, the indictment says.

The indictment accuses Stora of “assaulting, stalking and harassing strangers in a series of anti-female, anti-white, and antisemitic incidents.”

“Skiboky Stora allegedly committed a series of hate-motivated incidents against several individuals based on their perceived gender, race and religion,” Bragg claimed, the indictment reads. “Much of what defines our city is respect and acceptance of all people. Nobody should have to fear for their safety because of their identity. I thank our prosecutors for their unwavering commitment in seeking justice for these victims.”

Stora was allegedly one of the perpetrators of a wave of violence that plagued young white women in Manhattan an other New York City boroughs. (RELATED: Liberals Will Say Anything To Avoid The Real Reason Women Are Getting Punched On The Street In NYC)

The NYPD arrested him in late March two days after he allegedly punched viral TikTok influencer Halley Kate while she was walking in the Chelsea neighborhood.

Halley recounted her experience in a viral TikTok post which has garnered over 51 million views on the platform.

“You guys, I was literally just walking and a man came up and punched me in the face. Oh my God it hurts so bad I can’t even talk,” the influencer with over a million followers on the app said in a March 25 post.

While the Manhattan indictment doesn’t name Halley directly, it cites a March 25 incident in which Stora struck “a 23-year-old white woman [who] was walking in Chelsea.”

The indictment also cites a November incident where a Jewish woman walking with her husband noticed Stora allegedly ripping down posters of Israeli hostages in Union Square and snapped a photo of him. He noticed them watching and allegedly began following them while yelling “F— you white boy.” When a “Good Samaritan” let the couple into her building to avoid further contact with Stora, he yelled “Die, Jews, Die!” according to the indictment.

Stora has run failed campaigns for multiple political offices in New York. In 2023 he failed to make the ballot for a city council election in which he was running for a seat in the ninth district, according to Ballotpedia. He’s also campaigned unsuccessfully in mayoral and gubernatorial elections in New York, according to the New York Post.