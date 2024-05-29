REPORT: Authorities Find Human Remains In Jaws Of Alligator After Woman Goes Missing

Houston police found the remains of a woman who was reported missing in the jaws of an alligator on Tuesday morning, according to local reports.

The authorities were searching for a woman who had disappeared when they reportedly found human remains near the banks of Horsepen Bayou. One of the officers shot and killed the alligator to stop it from further damaging the body, according to ABC 13. (RELATED: Gargantuan Alligator Breaks Into Florida Air Force Base)

“On May 28, Texas Game Wardens provided assistance to the Houston Police Department (HPD) in the recovery of human remains found near an alligator. The woman’s cause of death has not been determined. HPD is currently investigating the incident and will be the lead agency moving forward. Our thoughts are with the woman’s family during this time,” Maggie Berger, a spokesperson for the Law Enforcement Division with Texas Parks and Wildlife told ABC 13.

The revelation has rattled some members of the community. Angela Derous, a local, told ABC 13 that people in the area routinely see alligators, but they rarely attack humans. “That’s the first time I’ve heard of that happening down here. It’s a little scary,” she told the outlet.

In Florida, a brave citizen confronts an Alligator in a unique way.

Find out how this man overcame the challenge with his unique approach. pic.twitter.com/FErgC0LBpI — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 5, 2024

The City of Houston, in a press release, explained that the investigation is still pending the results of an autopsy.

This incident comes about eight months after the remains of a 41-year-old woman were found in the jaws of a 13-foot alligator in Largo, Florida, according to CBS News. Additionally, an alligator killed an 85-year-old woman who was walking her dog in Florida.

Texas rarely experiences alligator attacks. However, a man was bitten by a 10-foot alligator earlier this month while trying to remove it from the road, CBS News reported.