‘Feel Like Vomiting’: ‘Blexit’ Activist Shreds Biden’s ‘Black This, Black That’ Rhetoric, Says It Wont ‘Play’ Well

Blexit activist Madeline Brame shredded President Joe Biden’s “black this, black that” rhetoric Wednesday on Fox News, warning it won’t “play” well for the president come this November.

Brame appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss Biden’s recent speech at Morehouse College and her appearance at Trump’s Bronx rally last week. Following a clip played back of Biden’s speech addressing HBCU graduates, Fox host Jesse Watters asked Brame whether Biden’s speech tactics, regarding the alleged attacks on black voters, sink in with the Democratic key voting bloc.

“Just sitting here listening to that, I feel like vomiting,” Brame stated. “For the simple fact that – it’s so insulting and so racist. For every other word to come out of his mouth, black this, black that, black this, black that. Like the only reason why we made these so-called accomplishments is because of the color of our skin. Has nothing to do with our intellect, has nothing to do with the merits of nothing, it’s only because we’re black that these things are happening. He is so insulting.”

“He’s saying that the reason you are being chosen to fill out his administration is because of the color of your skin,” Watters stated.

Bram continued to call out how “poor minority” communities may still stand by Biden, however, the “Black Exit” activist called out the state of the economy under Biden’s policies currently.

“Exactly, but it’s not going to fly. It may fly with a certain segment of, you know, the African-American or poor minority community. We need to put that in perspective. Poor minority means black, white, Hispanic, Asian, Jewish, Italian, all of us, that’s the way I like to frame it. I don’t like to just pinpoint black people, because it’s insulting. It’s disrespectful – and everything based on the color of our skin. I don’t think it’s going to play with black people,” Brame stated.

“Many of us work, work hard every day and when Trump was in office, our paycheck would last us at least paycheck to paycheck,” she continued. “We still had a couple of dollars left over to save, maybe go on a vacation. We certainly didn’t have to worry about not having food in our refrigerator. The same salary, the inflation has gone through the roof. A gallon of gas costs almost five dollars. I’m scared to even start my car in the morning because it will cost me five dollars to start my car.”

“Joe Biden says you have plenty of money,” Watters teased.

“That’s a lie,” Brame pushed back.

“And you’re spending it. There’s plenty of money to spend,” Watters continued.

“There’s no money to spend,” Brame replied. “There’s money to pay rent, there’s money to pay your cell phone, and there’s money to pay your bills. There’s no money left over, not even for food. Most of us are going to the food pantry where as opposed to we used to be able to go to the grocery store. You know, a bag of food with nothing in the bag, maybe some toilet paper and paper towels cost almost a hundred dollars.”

Many Democrats have begun raising alarms for the Biden campaign, warning that the president is seeing a major shift among key voting blocs in polling as the 2024 election nears. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll shows former president Donald Trump has narrowed his deficit against Biden, winning 20% of black voters despite Biden having won the voting bloc by over 60% in 2020, according to data.