Washington’s Dem AG Drops ‘Unlawful’ Probe Into Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers After Being Hit With Lawsuit

Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington State dropped an investigation into several pro-life pregnancy centers over their stance on the abortion reversal pill after being hit with a lawsuit.

In November 2023, the Obria Group and Obria Medical Groups PNW, a network of Christian pregnancy organizations, filed a lawsuit alleging that Ferguson was targeting them because of their support of the abortion reversal pill, progesterone, which is often used as a supplement to prevent miscarriages. Ferguson’s office, however, informed the centers’ attorneys on May 23 that they had closed the investigation but provided no specific reason for doing so, according to a letter. (RELATED: ‘Unconstitutional’: Letitia James Slapped With Lawsuit Over Alleged Censorship Of Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers)

“Accordingly, this letter is to inform you that the Division closed its investigation into the potential Consumer Protection Act violations set forth in the May 19, 2022, Civil Investigative Demands (the CIDs) issued to Obria Group and Obria Medical Clinics PNW (collectively, Obria) and in related third-party CIDs issued in 2022 to certain of Obria’s vendors,” the letter reads. “No further responses to the CIDs, or those issued to Obria’s vendors, are necessary. No inference should be drawn from the Division’s decision not to pursue litigation and to close its investigation.”

Ferguson had originally demanded that the centers hand over records dating back from January 2010 to the present day to determine if the centers had violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act, which prohibits unfair and deceptive marketing practices. The clinics handed over 1,500 pages of documents initially, yet Ferguson continued to send requests for more materials even though the centers do not provide the abortion reversal pill themselves, but connect women to providers who do.

The lawsuit against Ferguson called the demands “unconstitutional” and called on the courts to halt the investigation and declare that it violated the “Plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.”

Despite the attorney general’s decision, the Obria Group and Obria Medical Clinics PNW plan to move forward with their lawsuit, according to a press release.

“No one should be investigated by the government simply because they hold views the government doesn’t like. We’re pleased Washington’s attorney general has ceased his unlawful investigation into our clients, and that Obria Group and Obria Medical Clinics PNW will be free to continue their life-saving work in the community,” Lincoln Wilson, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the centers, said in the press release. “We look forward to a ruling from the court confirming that the attorney general unlawfully targeted and harassed these clinics because of their pro-life stance. The Constitution protects Obria medical clinics, and all other pro-life organizations, to freely speak their beliefs, exercise their faith, and continue compassionately serving women and couples facing difficult pregnancy circumstances.”

Ferguson’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

