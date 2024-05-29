Editorial

Caitlin Clark Finally Makes Her Haters Shut Up With Absolutely Historic Performance

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever is defended by Lexie Brown #4 of the Los Angeles Sparks during the first quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Hater-silencing history! It’s the Caitlin Clark way!

Despite the defeat to the Los Angeles Sparks, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was a blaze of glory Tuesday night.

After taking an 88-82 loss, the Fever dropped to 1-7 on the season, but the team’s L came with a silver lining: Clark made history, and incredible history at that. (RELATED: Bronny James Turns Down Several Workout Invites, Will Only Take Visits With Lakers And Suns: REPORT)

Clark is the first WNBA rookie ever to have a stat line of 30 points, three shots and three steals, according to ESPN. Oh, but it gets even better. According to StatMamba, Clark is the first rookie in league history, and the fourth player overall, to have a game of 30 points, six assists, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

And it gets even sweeter, ladies and gentlemen! StatMamba also put a spotlight on the factoid that Clark is the quickest in WNBA history to reach 100 points and 50 assists in her career.

In other words, it’s clear that Caitlin Clark is gonna be a bona fide STAR.

I watched this game, and was actually entertained throughout (how far the WNBA has come), though my only complaint was the Fever not covering the spread which caused me to lose a bet. Other than that, Caitlin gave me everything I wanted with my expectations, even more, and that was entertainment and historic play.

I’ve been critical in the past, but like her haters, she’s shut me up. She’s giving me exactly what I asked for, and kudos to her for that. The girl is a superstar.