Caitlin Clark Finally Makes Her Haters Shut Up With Absolutely Historic Performance

Hater-silencing history! It’s the Caitlin Clark way!

Despite the defeat to the Los Angeles Sparks, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was a blaze of glory Tuesday night.

After taking an 88-82 loss, the Fever dropped to 1-7 on the season, but the team’s L came with a silver lining: Clark made history, and incredible history at that. (RELATED: Bronny James Turns Down Several Workout Invites, Will Only Take Visits With Lakers And Suns: REPORT)

Clark is the first WNBA rookie ever to have a stat line of 30 points, three shots and three steals, according to ESPN. Oh, but it gets even better. According to StatMamba, Clark is the first rookie in league history, and the fourth player overall, to have a game of 30 points, six assists, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

And it gets even sweeter, ladies and gentlemen! StatMamba also put a spotlight on the factoid that Clark is the quickest in WNBA history to reach 100 points and 50 assists in her career.

In other words, it’s clear that Caitlin Clark is gonna be a bona fide STAR.

Caitlin Clark tonight: 30 PTS

5 REB

6 AST

3 STL

3 BLK The 4th player in WNBA history (& 1st rookie) to reach those numbers in a single game. pic.twitter.com/CmvvUloCfH — StatMamba (@StatMamba) May 29, 2024

Caitlin Clark is the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 100+ PTS & 50+ AST. pic.twitter.com/XD55IT9pgA — StatMamba (@StatMamba) May 29, 2024

I watched this game, and was actually entertained throughout (how far the WNBA has come), though my only complaint was the Fever not covering the spread which caused me to lose a bet. Other than that, Caitlin gave me everything I wanted with my expectations, even more, and that was entertainment and historic play.

I’ve been critical in the past, but like her haters, she’s shut me up. She’s giving me exactly what I asked for, and kudos to her for that. The girl is a superstar.