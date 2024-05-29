Reds Get Rid Of Dumb ‘Viking Helmet’ HR Celebration And Replace It With A Dumb ‘In The Tunnel’ HR Celebration

Well, at least we won’t be able to see them, which makes it even dumber.

One of the corniest home run celebrations that was launched in MLB last season belonged to the Cincinnati Reds. After a player hit a bomb and ran around the bases, they were given a Viking helmet and a cape to … well … celebrate.

To me, it’s just dumb and cringe, but to the team’s credit, a lot of Reds fans liked it.

First home run and first Viking helmet for @JonathanIndia! pic.twitter.com/gHUQCizBF1 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 1, 2023

Viking helmet > Cowboy hat pic.twitter.com/CxVM5yhNHI — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 26, 2023

McLain finally got to wear the Viking helmet ☺️ pic.twitter.com/oBIlR2v4xj — ATBBTTR (@ATBBTTR) May 25, 2023

Spencer Steer hit a home run to deep left-center in the 4th today. He reached the dugout and Jonathan India put a viking helmet on his head. Then TJ Friedl put a robe around Steer’s shoulders. I’m not entirely sure what is going on, but I kinda love it.pic.twitter.com/ZsKuxl1Y8L — Chad Dotson (@dotsonc) March 31, 2023

However, the team has now made the decision that it’s time to let go of the Viking helmet, and I agree, but for different reasons. To me, it’s just a dumb celebration and the whole Viking thing is just played out at this point. To the Reds, it most likely has to do with switching things up after some atrocious play. The players decided on the change last week, according to reporter Jim Day per OutKick.

So what’s the new home run celebration from Cincinnati to replace the Viking helmet?

By “secretly” celebrating (though everybody knows they are) in the tunnel, being completely out of sight to fans. (RELATED: Tough Crowd: Milwaukee Fans Slam Cubs Manager Craig Counsell With Boos While Brewers Oddly Show Video Tribute For Him)

So dumb.

Jim Day is officially reporting the Reds have a new home run celebration away from the spotlight, in the team tunnel. Apparently, the Viking helmet has been retired. Spencer Steer and Luke Maile came up with the idea and the team is embracing it.@JimDayTV | @spenc__er pic.twitter.com/rR1C2MjpDQ — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) May 26, 2024

The social media team of the Reds gave confirmation of the Viking helmet death on Twitter.

Viking helmets come and go, but the memories last forever. pic.twitter.com/mwj8R1n5x2 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 28, 2024

And this is why Cincinnati is Cincinnati, ladies and gentlemen!