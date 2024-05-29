Editorial

Reds Get Rid Of Dumb ‘Viking Helmet’ HR Celebration And Replace It With A Dumb ‘In The Tunnel’ HR Celebration

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds wears a Viking helmet as he is congratulated by teammates following a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Well, at least we won’t be able to see them, which makes it even dumber.

One of the corniest home run celebrations that was launched in MLB last season belonged to the Cincinnati Reds. After a player hit a bomb and ran around the bases, they were given a Viking helmet and a cape to … well … celebrate.

To me, it’s just dumb and cringe, but to the team’s credit, a lot of Reds fans liked it.

However, the team has now made the decision that it’s time to let go of the Viking helmet, and I agree, but for different reasons. To me, it’s just a dumb celebration and the whole Viking thing is just played out at this point. To the Reds, it most likely has to do with switching things up after some atrocious play. The players decided on the change last week, according to reporter Jim Day per OutKick.

So what’s the new home run celebration from Cincinnati to replace the Viking helmet?

By “secretly” celebrating (though everybody knows they are) in the tunnel, being completely out of sight to fans. (RELATED: Tough Crowd: Milwaukee Fans Slam Cubs Manager Craig Counsell With Boos While Brewers Oddly Show Video Tribute For Him)

So dumb.

The social media team of the Reds gave confirmation of the Viking helmet death on Twitter.

And this is why Cincinnati is Cincinnati, ladies and gentlemen!