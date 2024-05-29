EXCLUSIVE: ‘Content Creator’s War Room’: Inside Trump Super PAC’s Plan To Win The Digital Campaign Online

Former President Donald Trump’s Super PAC will be launching a website for “content creators” on TikTok and elsewhere ahead of the debates and conventions to use to help make their videos and that will have talking points, clips, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to create scripts for the creators, the Daily Caller has first learned.

MAGA Inc., which serves as the main Super PAC supporting Trump, is looking to build a group of independent digital creators online to amplify tested messages, research, and videos. The new website, accessible at campaign-warroom.com, is billed as a “one-stop-shop” for news clips, talking points, opposition research, and facts sheets on Trump’s accomplishments and the failures of Joe Biden’s presidency. The website will be called the “Content Creator’s War Room.”

Creators will have to apply, which allows the PAC to vet users.

The website also has a built-in AI tool that extracts the content on each page and generates TikTok scripts, blogs and Twitter posts for the creator. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump-World Lawyer Sends House GOP Playbook For How To End Biden ‘Election Interference’)

The PAC will also launch a walkthrough video on TikTok after the website is live. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Seriously Depressing Place’ — Trump’s Top Allies, VP Contenders Describe Sights & Sounds Of NY Courtroom)

“President Trump has the biggest microphone of all time: The collective voice of the people. MAGA Inc. is putting the tools and information in the hands of the people to amplify our message and win back the White House in November,” Taylor Budowich, the chief executor officer of MAGA Inc., told the Caller before the launch.