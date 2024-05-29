Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas Ends Paris 2024 Bid, Exits US Championships

Gabby Douglas has withdrawn from the U.S. gymnastics championships, ending her bid for a fourth Olympic gold medal, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The Olympic all-around champion officially withdrew from the upcoming U.S. Championships due to an ankle injury, ending her attempt to secure a spot on the Paris Olympic team. A representative for Douglas confirmed the news to ESPN. Douglas, who sustained the injury during a training session, expressed her passion for gymnastics and her continued ambition despite the setback.

Gabby Douglas has withdrawn from this weekend’s U.S. Championships, ending her run for a third Olympic team, according to ESPN. Douglas cited an ankle injury sustained during training this week. https://t.co/gDv2aVTZIQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 29, 2024

“I love this sport and I love pushing my limits,” Douglas told ESPN. “I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number and you can accomplish anything you work hard for.” (RELATED: Olympian Stripped Of Honors 50 Years Later After Abuse Allegations Found Credible: REPORT)

Despite withdrawing from this weekend’s competition in Fort Worth, Texas, Douglas is not stepping away from the sport and plans to continue training for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, ESPN reported.

Douglas last competed at the Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, Connecticut, earlier in May, where she faced challenges on the uneven bars, withdrawing after the first rotation. Her comeback began at the American Classic in Katy, Texas, in April, where she finished 10th in the all-around and qualified to compete in three events at the U.S. Championships.

The 28-year-old gymnast first captured the hearts of many with her performance at the 2012 London Olympics, becoming the first black gymnast to win the Olympic all-around gold medal, according to ESPN. She continued to achieve success at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where she helped the U.S. team clinch their second consecutive team event gold.