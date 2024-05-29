EXCLUSIVE: House Committee Demands Fauci Cough Up Info From Personal Devices After Adviser Admitted To Dodging FOIAs

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will send a letter Wednesday to Dr. Anthony Fauci requesting access to his email and cell phone for any information that relates to COVID-19 origins, EcoHealth alliance and their investigation.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which was sent by Republican Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup, the chairman of the select subcommittee. In it, he mentions the testimony of Fauci’s senior advisor at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. David Morens and how the doctor recently testified before the subcommittee after they uncovered evidence that suggests he intentionally obstructed their investigations into the origins of COVID-19 to protect Fauci.

In June 2023, Morens appeared to attempt to avoid potential Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests by using his personal email instead of his work email, a letter from Wenstrup reads. Lawmakers have also questioned if he destroyed federal records, according to the letter.

Newly uncovered emails suggest Morens also contacted Dr. Fauci by his email, according to Wenstrup’s new letter. When the select subcommittee asked Dr. Morens about this at his hearing last week, specifically if he sent any Covid info to Fauci’s email, he responded by saying: “I don’t remember.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House COVID Committee Slaps Fauci Lieutenant With Subpoena After ‘Intentional’ Delays)

“As you know, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Select Subcommittee) is investigating the origins of COVID-19. This investigation includes EcoHealth Alliance, Inc.’s (EcoHealth) activities at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), failures to monitor and enforce conditions required in EcoHealth’s grant, facilitation of gain-of-function research, and efforts by government and non-government officials to obstruct and delay our oversight efforts,” Wenstrup writes in the letter.

“As a part of the probe, we are reviewing thousands of communications from your former Senior Scientific Advisor, Dr. David Morens. The Select Subcommittee possesses communications from Dr. Morens in which he suggests he sent you official congressional correspondence related to COVID-19 to your personal e-mail account and that he had a ‘secret back channel’ to you,” the letter continues.

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“This testimony in addition to the documents in possession of the Select Subcommittee require we request documents and communications in your personal custody and control. Accordingly, the Select Subcommittee requests the following documents and information in your custody or control, including any responsive records retained in your personal e-mail(s), cell phone(s), or other electronic device(s) as soon as possible,” Wentrup added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Paul Demands Information On NIH Employee Using Personal Email To Allegedly Conceal COVID-19 Origins)

Wenstrup calls for a response to the letter by June 12 at the latest.