‘Terrified In His Presence’: Woman Files Sexual Assault Suit Against Cyndi Lauper’s Son: REPORT

The former girlfriend of Declyn, “Dex” Lauper Thornton, son of legendary pop star, Cyndi Lauper, filed a sexual assault lawsuit alleging he forced himself on her and left her in fear.

The woman, being identified simply as Jane Doe, filed documents in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. She claimed Thornton attacked her in his Manhattan apartment and pressured her to perform oral sex on him, then proceeded to hold her down while he shoved his penis in her face, according to The New York Post. “After the assault, that’s when I went into a panic,” Doe said, referencing the alleged attack that took place Nov. 9, 2020. “I felt like my life was really in danger at that point,” Doe said, according to The New York Post.

Doe has been identified as a 28-year-old insurance broker who lived in New York but has since relocated to a different state. She is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged “emotional and psychological damage” suffered after the “humiliating” sexual assault, according to The New York Post.

Doe dated Thornton for nine months, beginning in February, 2020. She said Thornton sent her $60 on Cash App on the day of the attack, so she could take a private car to his apartment, but “seemed agitated” when she arrived. Doe said ” they both soon disagreed about a sexual act” he wanted her to perform, but she declined to participate, according to The New York Post.

She alleged Thornton grabbed her cellphone, threatened to break it “if she did not perform fellatio on him,” then pushed her onto his bed three times in spite of her attempts to leave the room. That is when the alleged assault took place, according to The New York Post.

The documents claim Doe “repeatedly told Mr. Lauper to let her get up because he was too strong, but he refused,” according to The New York Post.

He “forcibly smother[ed] his genitals over Jane Doe’s mouth, as Jane Doe warned him that she would bite him,” and she placed her teeth on his genitals, the documents said, according to The New York Post.

Doe alleged Thornton pushed down on her neck and caused “a pop sound from her neck and upper spine,” after which time he allegedly said, “you see, I told you not to do that” before calling her names and threatening her, according to The New York Post.

“People may need to be warned about this guy,” Doe said.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Mark Shirian said, “This lawsuit seeks to hold​ Mr. Lauper accountable for the grievous harm inflicted upon our client,” according to The New York Post.

“It’s definitely been a horrific experience for me,” she said.

"Even still years later it feels just as traumatic as it was before."

Doe has not filed criminal charges. Thornton has had several run-ins with the police for unrelated matters, prior to the filing of this lawsuit.