Jorge López Lets Out All Of His Frustration After Bizarre Ejection, Mets Respond By Hilariously Cancelling Him

You know how I always call the Mets dysfunctional? … Yep.

The top of the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers brought an absolutely hilarious scene. With the Mets facing a 9-3 deficit, relief pitcher Jorge López was oddly ejected from the contest, and at mid-count at that, by third base umpire Ramon De Jesus. (RELATED: Mets Reliever Jake Diekman Goes Into Full Out Rage Mode With Dugout Cooler After Allowing Home Run Against Guardians)

While exiting the field, López then began letting all of his frustrations out, starting with him throwing his glove into the crowd. And to make it even more comical, it was a Dodgers x Yankees fan group that caught the glove, it wasn’t even a Mets fan! (LMAO)

A bizarre ejection, a bizarre (player) reaction to the ejection, and the commentary on from the SNY Mets crew. “What has been a bad day all the way around has just gotten worse. (Jorge) López responds by tossing his glove up the over netting and into the crowd.” ⚾️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/6bWb7fAOga — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 30, 2024

After the game, López continued to let his frustrations flow, slamming the Mets as “the worst team in probably the whole f**king MLB” to the press.

Hahahahahahaha!

“I think I’ve been on the worst team in probably the whole f–king MLB.” – Jorge López pic.twitter.com/NB0cDJ5w0i — SNY (@SNYtv) May 30, 2024

Jorge López was asked to clarify his comments about the Mets being “the worst team in the whole f–king MLB” pic.twitter.com/xjaJhGsCOz — SNY (@SNYtv) May 30, 2024

And to make this situation even more hilarious, the Mets responded by CANCELLING him. (I’m literally rolling on the floor laughing, okay, not literally … but you get my point)

The Mets will DFA Jorge Lopez , per source . — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) May 30, 2024

How can one franchise be so dysfunctional? … Lord have mercy.