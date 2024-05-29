Judge Speechless After Defendant With Suspended License Calls Into Court While Driving

A Michigan judge was reportedly perplexed when a man with a suspended license appeared before the court via Zoom while driving his car.

The court proceedings, which took place in Ann Arbor on May 15, centered on Corey Harris, who was required to appear after a case related to his alleged driving on a suspended license, according to KTLA.

When Harris joined the call, District Judge J. Cedric Simpson noticed that he was wearing a seatbelt while driving his car. Surprised, the judge asked if the defendant was currently driving. (RELATED: Man Leads Cops On 129 MPH Chase Because He Didn’t Want His McDonald’s To Get Cold)

“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office,” the defendant replied. “So just give me one second … I’m parking right now.”

The cameras then showed Harris’ public defenders, who also appeared to be puzzled at the defendant’s actions. Others were seen trying to conceal their laughter, KTLA reported.

A district judge in Michigan was shocked when a man with a suspended driver’s license joined a court Zoom call while driving a car. At one point the judge says, “I don’t even know why he would do that.” pic.twitter.com/XlzdNFnfUx — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2024



“Okay, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended [case], and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license,” the judge said to the public defender, who replied, “That is correct your honor,” according to Fox 13.

The judge then revoked Harris’ bond and ordered him to turn himself into the local county jail by that evening. “I don’t even know why he would do that,” Simpson said.