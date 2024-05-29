Prosecutors Drop Charges Against World’s Top Ranked Golfer Scottie Scheffler After Bizarre

Jefferson County prosecutors dropped all charges against the world’s top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, after Louisville Police arrested him during the PGA Championship on May 17, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said in court Wednesday, a video WDRB News posted to YouTube shows.

O’Connell tendered to the court a motion to dismiss all charges against Scheffler.

“Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was ‘a big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence,” O’Connell told the court.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) arrested Scheffler outside of the Valhalla Golf Course and charged him with a felony — second-degree assault of a police officer — and three misdemeanors: third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

The arresting officer, Det. Bryan Gillis, initially claimed he was “dragged to the ground” and incurred “pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist” after Scheffler’s car “accelerated forward,” according to an ESPN report. (RELATED: Things Are Getting Strange With This Scottie Scheffler Arrest Story, And I’m Looking Justified For My Support Of Him)

However, later-released video did not appear to back up those claims, as a video LMPD released Thursday appeared to show Scheffler stop almost immediately after officers flagged him down.

“Mr. Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses,” O’Connell told the court.

Scheffler was attempting to enter the course through gate one following the death of John Mills, who was struck and killed by a shuttle bus in the early morning of May 17, O’Connell told the court. Scheffler was unaware that Mills died and was allegedly trying to bypass the traffic jam caused by the accident, O’Connell told the court.

“This terrible incident set in motion a confusing and chaotic scene at gate one of the Valhalla Golf Course,” O’Connell told the court.

Scheffler would ultimately be released in time to play the second round of the PGA Championship, which he finished in eighth place.

LMPD reprimanded Det. Gillis for failing to activate his body cam during the incident, Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters Thursday.