KJP Says Trump Trial Verdict Will Be An ‘Important Day,‘ Previews Biden‘s Comments

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the verdict in former President Donald Trump’s Manhattan court case will be an “important day,” while foreshadowing President Joe Biden’s campaign event.

The jury for Trump’s Manhattan court case began deliberations on Wednesday after Judge Juan Merchan gave instructions on how to interpret the law in their decision. Jean-Pierre briefly touched on the trial on Wednesday as Biden traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a campaign event. (RELATED: Trump’s Most Iconic Campaign Tool Is Nowhere To Be Seen As He Languishes In NY Courtroom)

“How much attention is the president paying to the Trump trial as they begin deliberations?” a reporter asked Jean-Pierre on Wednesday.

“I have to be pretty honest with you. I have not talked to the president about that. This is going to be an important day,” Jean-Pierre responded. “Obviously, the campaign is going to have more to share. The president and I said this yesterday a couple of times when I was asked this question in various ways that the president is focused on the American people delivering for the American people.”

Jean-Pierre previewed whether the president would address the trial during his campaign event, adding that he is focused on the American people.

“Do you think he will make reference to it in his remarks today?” the reporter followed up.

“I think the president is going to be focused on the American people today,” Jean-Pierre responded.

The president has remained silent on Trump’s court case which has been occurring since April 15. Following the decision, the Biden White House is preparing to finally publicly address the decision, four people familiar with the internal discussions told Politico. In an effort to drop political ties to the court case, the president intends to make the speech from the White House rather than from a campaign position, Politico reported.

The Biden campaign appeared outside of the Trump trial for the first time since it began in April. The campaign was accompanied by Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and former Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone.

After saying that the former president engaged in “coward’s violence” after the 2020 election and that Trump has directed “the mob to do his dirty work for him,” De Niro got into it with Trump supporters.

“Fuck you! Fuck you! You touch kids! You touch kids! You loser!” one supporter screamed.

“Fuck you! Suck my dick! You never should’ve swallowed!” another followed up.

“We’re trying to be gentlemen in this world, the Democrats. You are gangsters,” De Niro responded before entering a vehicle. “You are gangsters! Fuck you!”