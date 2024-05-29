Editorial

LeBron And The Lakers Have Seemingly Found Their Next Head Coach, Insiders Say

BLOG
DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 25: Former NBA player JJ Redick works for ESPN at Ball Arena on December 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Will JJ Redick be the next head coach of the Lakers?

The connection between the Los Angeles Lakers and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick is “strong,” according to insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, as the former NBA star is seemingly going to fill the Lakers’ head coaching vacancy. (RELATED: Bronny James Turns Down Several Workout Invites, Will Only Take Visits With Lakers And Suns: REPORT)

“I’ve been hearing he was initially a slight favorite and that has become stronger and stronger over the last couple of weeks,” said Buha on the most recent edition of his podcast. “All the buzz around the league is that he is the front-runner to be the Lakers’ next head coach.”

Chris Haynes, an NBA insider for TNT Sports, had very similar reporting during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” Haynes said all of the signs are that Redick will be the next head coach of the Lakers, and that the only name being brought up in league circles is Redick.

On top of that, the Duke University legend is already making contact with possible assistant coaches for his staff, per Haynes.

I’m not gonna lie …  JJ Redick would make the Lakers so much more likable in my eyes. I grew up a huge Blue Devils fan, what can I say?

Let’s see if this actually happens, and wouldn’t that be something.