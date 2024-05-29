Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi In Intimate Wedding

Jon Bon Jovi confirmed Tuesday that his son Jake recently tied the knot with Millie Bobby Brown in an intimate affair.

“It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It’s true,” the legendary rock singer said during his appearance on BBC’s “The One Show.” The star’s smile beamed from ear-to-ear as he provided the relationship update.

“They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic,” he said.

Jake Bongiovi, 22, and Brown, 20, opted to exchange vows while surrounded by their closest family members but are planning a larger-scale wedding celebration in the future, a source told The Sun. Bon Jovi, his wife Dorothea Bongiovi and both of Brown’s parents were in attendance at the top-secret wedding, according to The Sun.

The “Stranger Things” star previously alluded to the fact that she wouldn’t be throwing a lavish affair when it was time for wedding bells to ring.

“I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” she told WWD during a 2023 interview.

Brown first revealed the news of the couple’s engagement on social media in April 2023.

She posted an Instagram photo that showed her wearing a diamond ring on her left hand and captioned the post with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍.” (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals The Insane Way Jake Bongiovi Proposed)

Images of their private ceremony have not been publicly released at this time.