Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi In Intimate Wedding

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 01, 2024

(Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Jon Bon Jovi confirmed Tuesday that his son Jake recently tied the knot with Millie Bobby Brown in an intimate affair.

“It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It’s true,” the legendary rock singer said during his appearance on BBC’s “The One Show.” The star’s smile beamed from ear-to-ear as he provided the relationship update.

“They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic,” he said.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jake Bongiovi, 22, and Brown, 20, opted to exchange vows while surrounded by their closest family members but are planning a larger-scale wedding celebration in the future, a source told The Sun. Bon Jovi, his wife Dorothea Bongiovi and both of Brown’s parents were in attendance at the top-secret wedding, according to The Sun.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: (L-R) Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi attend Netflix's "Damsel" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on March 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The “Stranger Things” star previously alluded to the fact that she wouldn’t be throwing a lavish affair when it was time for wedding bells to ring.

“I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” she told WWD during a 2023 interview.

Brown first revealed the news of the couple’s engagement on social media in April 2023.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

She posted an Instagram photo that showed her wearing a diamond ring on her left hand and captioned the post with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍.” (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals The Insane Way Jake Bongiovi Proposed)

Images of their private ceremony have not been publicly released at this time.