‘Joy Anne Weave’: MSNBC Host Scurries Away As Conservative Troll Confronts Her On Stealing Trump’s Haircut

A conservative host on Real America’s Voice confronted MSNBC host Joy Reid on her “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and her “cultural-appropriated” hair outside of the hush money trial courthouse in Manhattan.

Ben Bergquam, host of the show “Law & Border,” filmed himself approaching Reid about whether she knows she has “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and if she stole former President Donald Trump’s hairdo.

“Joy, just wondering. Do you think people with Trump Derangement Syndrome know they have it?” Bergquam asked.

“You’re an idiot,” Reid said.

EPIC video! Just got Trump-Deranged, Cultural-Appropriated-Hair, Joy Ann Reid as she was heading into the sham Trump trial in New York City! 😂😂😂 I don’t think she liked the questions!!! P.s. MSNBC is #Fakenews! Real America’s Voice News@RealAmVoice… pic.twitter.com/otMqUTszkj — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) May 29, 2024

“And second question, did you steal —” he began.

“You are a fucking idiot,” Reid responded.

“[Did you steal] Trump’s haircut or did he steal yours?” he asked, as she walked away. “Cultural appropriation haircut right there. She didn’t like that too much. Joy Reid everybody. Trump Derangement Syndrome, full swing. (RELATED: Rep. Byron Donalds Blasts Joy Reid, Says ‘MSNBC Is Using’ Her After She Dismisses Him As Black MAGA Prop)

Reid, along with other left-wing media figures, has been attending the trial brought forth by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding the 34-count indictment alleging Trump falsified business records to cover up a hush money payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels. The prosecution and defense are currently presenting closing arguments to the jury, who could return with a verdict in the coming days.

Hollywood actor Robert DeNiro attended a Biden campaign press conference outside of the courthouse Tuesday morning, where he was met by an enraged crowd of Trump supporters.