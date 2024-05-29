One Dead After Being Sucked Into Airplane’s Engine, Officials Say

One person has died after being sucked into the engine of an airplane in Amsterdam, officials said Wednesday.

A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines press release addressed the incident.

“A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine. Sadly, this person has died … The circumstances are currently under investigation,” the press release reads.

“Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this,” the Schiphol airport said on X.

The Schiphol airport confirmed the Dutch Royal Military Police, who have authority over the airport’s security, were investigating the incident.

“All passengers and employees of the flight in question have been disembarked and are being taken care of,” the police said on X.

Alle passagiers en medewerkers van de betreffende vlucht zijn van boord gehaald en worden opgevangen. — Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) May 29, 2024

The incident occurred as flight KL1341 was preparing for departure to Billund, Denmark, according to the press release. The plane was a short-haul Embraer jet used for flights to nearby airports by KLM’s Cityhopper operation, CBS News reported, citing Dutch news reports.

It was not immediately clear if the individual was a passenger or an airport employee. (RELATED: Video Shows Man’s Final Moments Before He Was Found Dead In Plane Engine).

In June 2023, a Delta Airlines employee died after being sucked into the engine of an airplane, according to KENS5 News. The incident reportedly occurred when a flight arriving from Los Angeles was taxiing “with one engine on,” a statement by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.

Unifi Aviation, a company that deals with aviation and ground handling, said a preliminary investigation revealed the incident was unrelated to safety procedures, operational processes and the company’s policies, the outlet reported.

The employee’s death was ruled to be a suicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, NBC News reported.