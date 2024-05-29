REPORT: Police Arrest Illegal Immigrant For 10th Time In 10 Months

Chicago police have reportedly arrested an illegal immigrant for the tenth time since he traveled to the city last year, according to court records and police.

Carlos Mavarez Viloria, a resident of downtown Chicago’s Standard Club migrant shelter, is currently incarcerated in the Cook County Jail, authorities and filings reveal, CWB Chicago reported. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant Arrested For 13th Time After Years-Long Crime Spree, ICE Says)

Each time Viloria was arrested, he was reportedly released from custody. However, he faces a felony charge and is being held in jail, according to the outlet.

The authorities first arrested Viloria on July 12, 2023, when he allegedly stole 10 Major League Baseball hats, a backpack, watches and food from a Walmart, amounting to around $193, CWB Chicago noted. A warrant was reportedly issued for his arrest when he missed his court appearance. Chicago law enforcement arrested him the day after for allegedly attempting to shoplift t-shirts worth approximately $158, the outlet reported. He reportedly received a seven-day sentence for the Walmart incident, though the other case was dismissed.

Police detained Viloria for alleged possession of a crack pipe a month after, the outlet reported. Prosecutors reportedly dropped the charge and the evidence was ordered destroyed by a judge.

Viloria had several other arrests for various alleged offenses, including shoplifting, threatening a store clerk with a firearm, resisting arrest, selling clothes without a permit and others, according to the outlet

The latest arrest that led to his incarceration came when sheriff’s deputies apprehended him for multiple alleged shoplifting cases filed by a TJ Maxx, court records reveal, the outlet reported. Viloria allegedly fought at least two deputies, pulling one to the ground and injuring another, according to the outlet. He reportedly faces charges of felony aggravated battery of law enforcement, resisting arrest, reckless behavior and shoplifting.