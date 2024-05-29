REPORT: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Drugging Girlfriend With Abortion Pill

Police arrested a man Friday in Massachusetts after he allegedly gave his ex-girlfriend an abortion drug without her knowledge, CBS News reported.

Robert Kawada, 43, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges at his arraignment Tuesday in Waltham District Court, according to CBS News. Kawada’s charges include poisoning, assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told ABC News.

The 43-year-old of Brookline met his now ex-girlfriend on a dating app, according to CBS News. The woman reportedly told Kawada of her pregnancy after their relationship ended in the span of several months.

“He would provide the victim with pills that he informed her were iron pills or other vitamins,” said prosecuting attorney Jacob McCrindle during Kawada’s arraignment, CBS News reported. “The defendant would also check the victim’s mouth by pulling on the victim’s cheek to make sure she had consumed the pills.” (RELATED: Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry Signs Bill Classifying Abortion Pills As Controlled Substances)

McCrindle said that the pills were consistent with Misoprostol, a drugs used in chemical abortions and available by prescription in Massachusetts, according to CBS. Kawada’s phone revealed that he had called an online pharmacy that supplies it, prosecutors alleged.

Kawada allegedly staged a fake phone call with a nurse, whom he said insisted that the woman take iron pills, CBS reported.

The woman eventually had a miscarriage, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Kawada requested she send pictures of her miscarriage, CBS reported. His phone also revealed at the time searches for “9-week aborted fetus pics,” “chewing Misprostol” and “telephone voice changer,” court documents say.

Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Watertown Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Kawada will return to court for a probable cause hearing July 23.