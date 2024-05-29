RFK Jr. Accuses CNN, Biden And Trump Campaigns Of Violating FEC Laws With Debate

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against CNN and the presidential campaigns of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump Tuesday.

Trump and Biden agreed to debate twice, one hosted by CNN on June 27, the other hosted by ABC on Sept. 10. Kennedy, who receives 10.4% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls that include him, Trump, Biden, Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and independent presidential candidate Cornel West, was not invited to the debates. (RELATED: ‘Minds Aren’t Changing’: CNN Data Guru Says Bragg Trial Isn’t Derailing ‘Trump Train’)

“By demanding our campaign meet different criteria to participate in the debate than Presidents Biden and Trump, CNN’s debate violates FEC law and is a large prohibited corporate contribution to both the Biden and Trump campaigns,” Kennedy claimed in a Wednesday release.

Kennedy Files Complaint Alleging CNN, Trump and Biden Engaged in Flagrant Violation of FEC Debate Lawshttps://t.co/u9WLAyZ2VD — Stefanie Spear (@StefanieSpear) May 29, 2024

“CNN colluded with the Biden Committee and the Trump Committee to schedule and did schedule a debate with criteria that were designed to result in the selection of certain pre-chosen participants, namely Biden and Trump, in a clear breach of federal campaign finance law,” the Kennedy campaign’s complaint says. “The available evidence leads to the clear conclusion that CNN is making prohibited corporate contributions to both campaigns and the Biden Committee and the Trump Committee have accepted these prohibited corporate contributions, resulting in violations of federal campaign finance law.”

Trump leads Biden by 1.1% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls for a head-to-head matchup as of Tuesday, with the lead growing to 1.8% when Stein, Kennedy and West are included.

Kennedy’s campaign claimed that since Trump and Biden have not been formally nominated by their respective parties, that they were not guaranteed to be on the ballot.

“If the Democratic Party nominates Mr. Biden as its presidential candidate, this will not happen until the Democratic Party National Convention in August 2024. If the Republican Party nominates Mr. Trump as its presidential candidate, it will not do so until the Republican Party National Convention in July 2024,” the FEC complaint says. “Both dates are long after CNN’s June 20, 2024 date to qualify for the debate and after the June 27, 2024 debate itself.”

CNN and the Biden and Trump presidential campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

