Snow Globe-Wielding Man Allegedly Beat 70-Year-Old Landlord: REPORT

A Florida man stands accused of wielding a snow globe and attacking his 70-year-old landlord Tuesday morning, according to a local report.

Rodolfo Guillermo Garrido, a 62-year-old man from Miami-Dade, allegedly used a glass snow globe to attack a woman he rents a room from, according to Local 10 News. He then allegedly forced the woman to beg for forgiveness.

The incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, in a home shared by the victim and Garrido, the outlet reported, citing an arrest report. The woman reportedly went into Garrido’s room, with his consent, to check out a maintenance issue, the outlet reported.

Garrido allegedly “closed and locked the bedroom door and armed himself with a glass snow globe,” Local 10 reported, citing an arrest report.

“Additionally, [Garrido] stated that he has [redacted], he is not afraid to die and he will kill her,” the arrest report supposedly states.

The 70-year-old woman told police the man hit her three times, Local 10 reported. (RELATED: Landlord Allegedly Set Residence On Fire Because Tenants Stopped Paying Rent, Authorities Say).

HE DID WHAT? A northeast Miami-Dade man is accused of wielding a snow globe and attacking his 70-year-old landlady. https://t.co/440O8n3pcJ — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 29, 2024

The woman reportedly attempted to leave the room, but Garrido refused to let her. “The victim stated that when she would try to walk towards the bedroom door, [he] would push her, with his hand, on her chest,” the arrest report stated, the outlet noted.

“While in the bedroom, the victim advised that [Garrido] demanded that she get on her knees and apologize for how cruel [she] had been to him,” the arrest report said, the outlet reported. “The victim refused and stated that [Garrido] raised the snow globe as if he was preparing to strike her with it. [She] stated that she was scared of what [he] was going to do and followed his demands.”

Garrido allegedly demanded the landlord write, “I’m not better than you. I will not kick you out of my house because you are a good guy,” in his notebook, Local 10 reported.

Once the victim wrote out his demand, Garrido reportedly let her leave, the outlet noted.

Garrido reportedly denied the allegations to the police, the outlet noted. Police reportedly recovered the written note and the snow globe from the scene.

The 62-year-old man was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, threats or extortion, and three counts of battery on a person age 65 or older, according to Miami-Dade inmate records.