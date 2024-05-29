‘The View’ Co-Hosts Rush To Defend Author Inspired To Write Second Book About Assassinations Of SCOTUS Justices

“The View” co-hosts rushed to defend author John Grisham Wednesday as he suggested writing a sequel to his novel about the assassinations of Supreme Court justices.

Grisham told the co-hosts the current state of the Supreme Court has inspired him to write another novel in which justices are assassinated after publishing “The Pelican Brief,” a novel where a law student investigates the assassination of two Supreme Court justices.

“I wrote a great book called ‘The Pelican Brief,'” Grisham began, followed by cheers and applause from the co-hosts and audience. “In which Supreme Court justices were assassinated. And I thought about doing it again.”

The co-hosts immediately jumped to Grisham’s defense to clarify he meant writing a fictional book. (RELATED: Joy Behar Scolds Men In Audience For Not Applauding Kavanaugh Accuser)

“No, no, no,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

“He means write the book,” co-host Joy Behar said.

“He’s talking about Part II. He’s talking about writing Part II,” Goldberg said.

“It’s all fiction,” co-host Sunny Hostin said.

“Don’t get upset,” Grisham said.

“It’s all fiction, it’s all a made up story,” Behar added.

Grisham then lamented the court for having a 6-3 conservative majority immediately after the co-hosts’ defense, noting that “five Republicans” on the bench elected former President George W. Bush over Democratic candidate Al Gore in the 2000 election.

“The court, it gets worse every term. I have no solution because you can’t get rid of them. The solution is make them all retire at the age of 75. Every federal judge should have to retire at the age of 75.,” he said, without noting that President Joe Biden is 81 years old.

“Yeah, the president gets term limits, why do they have these lifetime terms?” Behar asked.

Authorities arrested and charged then-26-year-old Nicholas Roske with attempted murder after an individual was caught carrying one firearm and burglary tools on the street of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s residence in Montgomery County, Maryland, at 1:50 a.m. in early June of 2022. He told authorities he intended to assassinate the justice and was angered by the leaked majority draft opinion slated to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The corporate media barely covered the attempted Kavanaugh assassination, with MSNBC dedicating no more than 15 minutes of coverage to the incident the following day, as well as The New York Times which omitted the story about the attempted murder from its front-page.