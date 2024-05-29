Prized NHL Draft Pick Will Smith Inks Deal With San Jose Sharks

The Sharks got their man!

When it comes to their middle, the San Jose Sharks could be sitting pretty over the next decade after they signed 2023’s No. 4 overall pick Will Smith to an entry-level deal Tuesday, according to an announcement from the franchise. The contract is for three years. (RELATED: Bronny James Turns Down Several Workout Invites, Will Only Take Visits With Lakers And Suns: REPORT)

The Sharks selected Smith in the 2023 NHL Draft, and now with a deal in place, it’s expected that Smith will debut for San Jose at some point in the 2024-25 season. And he will most likely be tagged with Boston University star Macklin Celebrini, as he’s expected to be the 2024 NHL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick when things get kicked off June 28.

Smith was an absolute monster in his freshman season at Boston College, leading the NCAA with 25 goals and 71 points (41 games). A native of Massachusetts, the 19-year-old contributed to the United States winning gold medals at each the 2023 World U18 Championship and 2024 World Juniors.

No need to stay calm, it is HAPPENING! 🦈#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/P1On3EHKAp — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 28, 2024

Holy hell, the Sharks are going to be lethal for quite some time with this connection of Smith and Celebrini, and quite frankly, I’m here for the ride.

And it’s not even just those two. When you examine San Jose’s roster, they’re stacked with talent that’s extraordinarily young. If they can keep this group together, just imagine how the Sharks will be when everybody is getting to their mid 20’s, close to their prime. They’re going to be a force!

And with the swag of the San Jose Sharks brand, I’m definitely down for that party.