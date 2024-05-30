2 Illegal Immigrants Charged In Alleged Sexual Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl

Two illegal immigrants were charged Wednesday in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, according to court documents and releases.

The office of Fond du Lac Country District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Elia Antonio and Juan Carlos Rocha Mejia each face multiple counts stemming from a May 19 incident where Antonio’s 12-year-old daughter escaped after allegedly being bound, blindfolded and assaulted, according to a Wednesday release from the DA’s office and a May 20 release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. Antonio was the 12-year-old girl’s mother, according to a criminal complaint. (RELATED: ‘Money Is Going Around’: Former Hotel Worker Reveals Why Hotels Are ‘Loving’ NYC Illegal Immigrant Shelter Program)

“[Elia Antonio] on or about Saturday, May 18, 2024, in the Town of Oakfield, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, did knowingly attempt to provide or transport a child for the purpose of commercial sex act,” a criminal complaint against Antonio says. The complaint alleges that Antonio drove her daughter to Mejia’s residence after telling her to “wear something nice.”

“Investigators learned that ELIA [Antonio] and JUAN [Carlos Rocha Mejia] are both illegally in the United States and ICE has placed a detainer on them,” the complaint against Antonio says.

The 12-year-old girl fought off Mejia’s effort to restrain her and escaped to a private residence, where the occupant called the sheriff’s office, according to a post on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Facebook page. Mejia was accused of a second assault on the girl in December but not charged, according to court documents.

“VICTIM 1 stated an incident occurred at the residence on Cardinal Ct. in Fond du Lac County in December 2023,” the complaint against Mejia reads. “VICTIM 1 stated ELIA was away helping Victim 1’s grandma due to some health issues and JUAN was babysitting at the time.”

“VICTIM 1 stated she had told JUAN about a field trip that was coming up and the field trip cost money. VICTIM 1 stated JUAN said he would pay for it, but then asked ‘what he would get in exchange,’” the complaint continues. “VICTIM 1 stated that JUAN then began touching her thigh and moving his hand up higher. VICTIM 1 stated this made her feel very uncomfortable and was able to leave the room at that time. VICTIM 1 stated she happened to be in her mother’s bedroom on her mother’s bed.”

Prosecutors charged Antonio with trafficking of a child, failure to protect a child and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and could face up to 54 years in prison if convicted on all counts, according to court documents. Mejia was charged with first-degree child sex assault, child enticement, false imprisonment and strangulation and suffocation and could face up to 97 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

