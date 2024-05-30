‘Jury Has Spoken’: Bragg Touts ‘Phenomenal System,’ Says He Did His ‘Job’ Following Trump Guilty Verdict

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg touted the”phenomenal” New York justice system Thursday evening, stating he did his “job” following former President Donald Trump being found guilty in his case involving alleged falsified business documents.

Bragg appeared at a press conference following the verdict from 12 New York jurors who found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts Thursday evening. Following his praise of the jurors and their quick verdict delivery, Bragg was questioned by reporters with one asking how the Left-wing DA felt about the results after facing “criticism” before the trial. (RELATED: Left-Wing DA, Biden DOJ Alum Secure Trump Conviction In Biden Donor’s Blue District Courtroom)

“I did my job,” Bragg stated. “Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor and that’s exactly what we did here. What I feel is gratitude to work alongside phenomenal public servants who do that each and every day in matters that you all write about and make the press and lots of matters that you don’t. I did my job. We did our job. Many voices out there. The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury and the jury has spoken.”

A second reporter focused the attention on Bragg’s fellow attorney Joshua Steinglass, who gave the closing arguments for the prosecution, asking how he felt at the moment.

“I will just say enormous gratitude,” Bragg replied. “Our system, I talk about the jurors at the beginning of my remarks, we have a phenomenal system. Twelve everyday New Yorkers listened to the judge’s directions, they followed the evidence. You saw them in court every day. They were careful and attentive. So I feel deep gratitude to work alongside them to be a part of this system. I just want to echo that this is what we’re doing every single day.”

“I mean, during this trial, just this week, the Ghost Gun indictment, Grimaldi’s wage theft plea resolutions, sex crimes, convictions, all sorts of work that’s being done by phenomenal public servants,” he went on. “So we’re before you today on this, obviously consequential matter, but this is what we do every day. We follow the facts and the law without fear or favor.”

Trump received his guilty verdict following the second day of deliberations from the 12 jurors. Throughout the trial, admitted liar and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen took the stand to testify against the former president alleging Trump directed him to make nondisclosure payments to porn star Stormy Daniels as well as allegedly agreeing to have the plan reimbursed through falsified business records. Bragg’s team additionally claimed a connection between the records and election interference during 2016.

Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11th.