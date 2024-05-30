Andy McCarthy Says ‘There’s Got To Be Doubt’ If Trump Jury ‘Couldn’t Agree’ On Underlying Crime

Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy said Thursday that if jurors couldn’t agree on which crime former President Donald Trump allegedly committed, then there was “doubt” in the case.

Judge Juan Merchan issued instructions to the jury of seven men and five women Wednesday, pointing them to certain pieces of evidence in the case prior to the panel beginning its deliberations, but also telling them they did not have to be unanimous when it came to which unlawful act Trump was allegedly covering up. McCarthy and former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina raised questions about the fairness of the instruction. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Seen It Done’: Alan Dershowitz Speculates That Merchan Is Prepared To Swap ‘One Juror’ Who ‘Won’t Give In’)

“It occurred to me that if the four of us were considering that question, about, like, do you think it’s the federal election campaign, do you think it’s the state election law, do you think it’s the tax law?” McCarthy said. “If the four of us were having that discussion and we couldn’t agree on that, wouldn’t we say, that if the judge’s instruction on reasonable doubt means anything, that if we can’t agree on that, then there’s got to be doubt? If we can’t agree on that question, which is core to this case, namely, what is the crime that exacerbates this stale misdemeanor into a felony, if that’s not doubt, I don’t know what doubt is.”

WATCH:



Gowdy earlier had said he would have required the jury to come to an agreement as to which crime Trump allegedly was covering up.

“That’s why Professor Turley and Andy and I and others almost unanimously have been dumbfounded by the way this — I mean, I would have required, if I were the judge, a special verdict form,” Gowdy, a former prosecutor, said. “If you want to find him guilty of the underlying misdemeanor, that’s fine, but tell us what tuxedo you are putting on that misdemeanor to make it a felony, you have three options. Right now, what’s clear is that you can be unanimous in your lack of unanimity. And that is just not the foundation, the basis, of our criminal justice system, is not kind of a buffet where you can pick which dessert you want. How do you defend yourself if you don’t know what that second crime or attempted crime would be?”

Merchan has come under fire for a perceived bias against Trump during the trial stemming from an indictment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records secured by Manhattan District Attorney Bragg in March 2023. McCarthy ripped Merchan for not making some of the documents public.

“It’s a big question that we ought to be asking. Why don’t we have the verdict form? I mean, why didn’t we have the jury instructions?” McCarthy asked. “This is not the Florida case, right? Where it’s all about classified documents. This is stuff that is typically on the public record so that we can look at it.”

The jury instructions in the business records trial were posted Wednesday to the New York Courts website. (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Says He Doesn’t Believe Trump Judge Will Toss Case Because His Daughter Is ‘Progressive Operative’)

“To repeat something I said before, when I was a prosecutor, I wanted to weigh in and influence everything that went into the jury room,” McCarthy said. “It’s very important what that all looks like, because some documents can be designed in a way that is leading the jury to a particular conclusion. We ought to be able to see that. There’s no reason that shouldn’t be on the public record and it might give us a much better read on what’s going on here.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.