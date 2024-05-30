The Caitlin Clark Effect: Fever Superstar Has Set Ratings Records For Several WNBA Broadcasters

This is absolutely insane!

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has clearly made the WNBA bigger than it ever has been in its entire existence, and don’t take my word for it: Just check out the television ratings.

The rookie is by far the most popular player in the WNBA, and despite the fact that the Fever is atrocious at 1-7, she’s pulling in crazy viewership numbers. Clark is currently averaging 17.3 points per game, 6.3 assists per game and 5.4 rebounds per game on the season. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Finally Makes Her Haters Shut Up With Absolutely Historic Performance)

Her play, her hype, her name, the entire “Caitlin Clark Effect” has brought in record-breaking TV ratings for not one, not two, not three, but FOUR different networks in FIVE different games. Altogether, the WNBA has seen six games that have brought in ratings highs, with Clark impacting five of them.

Here are the six contests, per Front Office Sports, with Caitlin‘s five being in bold:

ESPN: Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun (May 14) (2.1 million viewers)

ABC: Indiana Fever at New York Liberty (May 18) (1.171 million viewers)

ESPN: Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever (May 20) (1.56 million viewers)

Ion: Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks (May 24) (724,000 viewers)

CBS: New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx (May 25) (704,000 viewers)

NBA TV: Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces (May 25) (333,000 viewers)

Six networks—from ESPN to CBS to NBA TV—have set records for their most-watched WNBA games ever just weeks into the season. All but one of those broadcasts featured Caitlin Clark. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 30, 2024

Incredible, and you wanna know how all of this is true?

Because even I’ve been tuning in, and I NEVER watched the WNBA before this season.