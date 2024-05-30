Caitlin Clark Hit With Technical Foul After Getting Into Fiery Confrontation With Seattle Storm’s Victoria Vivians

Caitlin Clark ain’t playing around!

Referees hit Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians with a double technical Thursday night after the two got in each others’ faces.

With the target that’s been on Clark‘s back, opposing defenses have gone all out in an attempt to stop Clark, but as time goes along, the former Iowa Hawkeye is clearly getting a hold of the WNBA game and finding her shooting stroke that we all know and love.

That was on full display in the second quarter against the Storm, with Clark scoring eight points in a three-and-a-half minute stretch. And featured in those eight points were two three-point bombs, with one of them giving us a fiery confrontation. After Clark’s last three-pointer, her and Vivians started chirping at each other.

Clark ended up having to be restrained by Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.

WATCH:

THIS LEAGUE!

Who said the WNBA was complete s**t and had no entertainment value?!

Oh wait, I did, but holy hell, this isn’t my father’s WNBA! Or should I say, the WNBA from just last season? (RELATED: The Caitlin Clark Effect: Fever Superstar Has Set Ratings Records For Several WNBA Broadcasters)

Caitlin Clark is out here creating beautiful chaos, we’ve got attractive women like Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kelsey Plum doing their thing (and shoutout to Cameron Brink too) and on top of that, these girls are trying to brawl it out on the court! Man, I love this new version of the WNBA!

Gimme more! Gimme more! Gimme more!