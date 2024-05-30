Editorial

Caitlin Clark Hit With Technical Foul After Getting Into Fiery Confrontation With Seattle Storm’s Victoria Vivians

BLOG
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 30: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever exchanges words with Victoria Vivians #35 of the Seattle Storm during the first quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 30, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Caitlin Clark ain’t playing around!

Referees hit Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians with a double technical Thursday night after the two got in each others’ faces.

With the target that’s been on Clark‘s back, opposing defenses have gone all out in an attempt to stop Clark, but as time goes along, the former Iowa Hawkeye is clearly getting a hold of the WNBA game and finding her shooting stroke that we all know and love.

That was on full display in the second quarter against the Storm, with Clark scoring eight points in a three-and-a-half minute stretch. And featured in those eight points were two three-point bombs, with one of them giving us a fiery confrontation. After Clark’s last three-pointer, her and Vivians started chirping at each other.

Clark ended up having to be restrained by Fever teammate Aliyah Boston.

WATCH:

THIS LEAGUE!

Who said the WNBA was complete s**t and had no entertainment value?!

Oh wait, I did, but holy hell, this isn’t my father’s WNBA! Or should I say, the WNBA from just last season? (RELATED: The Caitlin Clark Effect: Fever Superstar Has Set Ratings Records For Several WNBA Broadcasters)

Caitlin Clark is out here creating beautiful chaos, we’ve got attractive women like Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kelsey Plum doing their thing (and shoutout to Cameron Brink too) and on top of that, these girls are trying to brawl it out on the court! Man, I love this new version of the WNBA!

Gimme more! Gimme more! Gimme more!