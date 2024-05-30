NFL Chooses Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears To Be On HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

I normally don’t watch “Hard Knocks,” but this is going to be an interesting one.

The Chicago Bears have been heavy in the spotlight since selecting former USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hell, before that even. And that spotlight won’t dim down anytime soon as the team has been selected to be on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” during training camp, according to an announcement Thursday from Max.

In the entire history of “Hard Knocks,” Chicago has never been featured. The show has been on the air since 2001. George McCaskey, the chairman of the Bears, has been against the show for quite some time and has zero interest in HBO having access to his team. He most recently stated this back in March during league meetings. (RELATED: It’s Shaping Up To Be Another Doom-Fest For The New York Jets After Latest Viral Video Of Aaron Rodgers)

“We’re told there is some interest in other teams being on the program and we welcome that interest,” said McCaskey, per ESPN.

But you can’t blame NFL Films and HBO for making the move. After all, they have Caleb Williams and are seemingly on the rise after finishing 7-10 in the 2023 campaign.

Bear down. Hard Knocks is going to Chicago.#HardKnocks Training Camp with the Chicago Bears premieres August 6 on Max. pic.twitter.com/groYOw7DOU — Max (@StreamOnMax) May 30, 2024

I’m actually quite curious to see how things go with Caleb Williams in Chicago.

This is the same guy who paints his fingernails, wears lipstick and cried to his mommy on the sidelines after a loss … does he have the mentality to be in the NFL?

And that’s exactly why the Bears were chosen for “Hard Knocks.”