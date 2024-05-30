Suspects In Custody After Machete Stabbings In Times Square: REPORT

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a machete attack that took place in Times Square on Thursday, according to the authorities.

The victim was stabbed in both legs at around 10:00 a.m. and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, NBC New York reported. It is not known whether the victim knew the assailants.

The incident apparently stemmed from a turf war among CD vendors, according to witnesses and the NYPD. The conflict centered on a dispute over which vendors could sell in which area of the square, the New York Daily News reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Machete-Wielding Professor Fired From New Teaching Job)

“They were fighting and one of them had a big knife and stabbed him in his legs,” said a witness, according to the outlet. “There was a lot of blood.”

Another witness told the Daily News that another vendor sat the wounded man down and waited for first responders to arrive at the scene. “He was just sitting there covered in blood,” the witness recalled.

While President Trump has to wait for a verdict on this bullshit trial Times Square had of machete attack- where are you Alvin Bragg? KNIFE HORROR Times Square machete attack leaves tourist hotspot covered in blood after victim ‘stabbed in both legs at McDonald’s… pic.twitter.com/qM31Gj1IVL — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 30, 2024

NYPD officers caught up with the suspects after they fled the scene. “They’re always warring over turf,” one of the witnesses said, according to the New York Daily News. “It’s crazy out here.”

A New York judge earlier this month sentenced a Maine man to 27 years in prison for committing a terrorist attack in Times Square by using a machete to attack passersby. The man injured three NYPD officers.

Tne NYPD’s Public Information department told The Daily Caller there are no updates on the story at the time but that the three individuals “are still in custody” and authorities “are still investigating and working on the incident.”