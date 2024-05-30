Cher Wins Copyright Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband’s Widow

Cher won a copyright lawsuit against Sonny Bono’s widow, Mary, after battling over song royalties for nearly three years.

California judge, John Kronstadt, ruled Mary owes Cher more than $418,000 in unpaid royalties that have accrued, May 29, according to People. The iconic singer sued Mary in October, 2021, citing that she was owed the money from songs she recorded while married to Sonny and operating as Sonny & Cher. The funds were incorrectly allocated by Wixen Music Publishing. “As to the resulting damages, the parties agree that Wixen distributed at least $187,000 of Composition Royalties to Sonny’s heirs that, but for the invalid termination, would have been distributed to [Cher]; of this amount, at least $93,500 was paid to [Mary].” the judge said, according to People.

The court minutes noted the judge as saying, “The parties also do not dispute that, as of June 30, 2022, Wixen [Music Publishing] held $418,156.82 in Composition Royalties that would have been distributed to [Cher],” the judge said, according to People.

The division of royalties became complicated after Sonny died in a skiing accident in 1998. When he and Cher divorced in 1978, they had agreed Cher would get a 50% stake in their Sonny & Cher publishing catalog. However, when he passed away, Mary was the administrator of his estate and she and their four children entered a partnership over the songs, according to People.

Wixen Music Publishing became involved in 2011, and Cher said they “collected and disbursed” her share of the music royalties for several years.

In 2016, Mary exercised her right to use the “terminations rights” section of the Copyright Act which permits the heirs of songwriters to regain control of their U.S. publishing rights after 35 years, according to People.

Cher argued Mary and her children, also Sonny’s heirs, exercised the termination without her “knowledge of participation,” according to People. Mary said by taking that action through those rights, she was able to stop paying royalties to Cher.

The legendary singer took the matter to court and won the battle.

Sonny and Cher were married in 1974 and catapulted to fame with their hit song, “I Got You Babe” and their show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.