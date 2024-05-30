‘Stay On The Rollercoaster’: CNN Host Confronts Dem Senator On Biden ‘Going Wrong’ With Black Voters

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan confronted Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock Thursday over President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign “going wrong” with black voters.

Warnock said “people need to be reminded” of “good news” when asked by Bolduan why Biden is struggling among black voters. The Democratic senator and Biden surrogate cited the president’s student loan debt forgiveness and funding of historically black colleges as two of the administration’s victories before the CNN host pushed back.

“Here’s the thing. The people are feeling pain,” Bolduan said. “People are feeling their personal economy, for one example. People still feel that they are hurting, and that is what we see in Donald Trump’s way and rhetoric, that is what he is leaning into.”

Bolduan acknowledged that Biden is hemorrhaging support among black voters as she told Warnock that the Democratic incumbent sits at 49% support among the key voting bloc “in six battleground states,” down from “nearly nine in 10” black voters nationally in 2020. The CNN anchor also mentioned Trump more than doubled his support among black voters since the 2020 election. (RELATED: Charlamagne Tha God Tells Fox News Kamala Harris ‘Handcuffed’ By Biden Admin)

“Trump has doubled support among black voters from this point four years ago, in part because he’s pulling in a quarter of black voters under the age of 50,” Boulder said. “If something isn’t going wrong in terms of the Biden appeal, something isn’t going completely right. Can you pinpoint what it is?”

“Well, as somebody who has been on the ballot and won five times in less than three years, I can tell you that if you stay on the rollercoaster, you’re gonna get dizzy,” Warnock said. “We’re gonna see those polls go up and down between now and November, but at the end of the day, black people are smart. And they pay attention like all of our voters.”

“The American people get it, and look, we are seeing global inflation, uh, but the United States economy is doing well by any standard compared to others,” he continued. “Now there’s pain out there. The question is, what is Donald Trump going to do about it? What has he even promised to do about it? All I’m seeing is campaign of retribution, revenge and anger, and I don’t know what that’s doing for people sitting around their tables right now.”

Inflation in the U.S. sat at 1.4% in Jan. 2021 when Biden took office, peaking at 9.1% in June 2022, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of year-over-year inflation. The CPI measured inflation at 3.4% as of April 2024.