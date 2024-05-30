Entertainment

Comedian Gets Restraining Order Against Man Threatening ‘9/11 Attack’ Against Him: REPORT

Build Presents Rhett & Link Discussing

Getty Images/Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Comedian Rhett McLaughlin has reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against a man named Josiah Galvin who threatened him with violence, including a 9/11-style terrorist attack.

The comic and YouTube personality filed for court protection from Galvin earlier in May after he allegedly received repeated threats that he believed to be serious, according to TMZ. The unwelcome correspondence from Galvin dated back to May 6, and included a threat to commit a “911 attack” by blowing up McLaughlin’s offices. McLaughlin claimed that Galvin also specifically threatened to kill him, according to TMZ.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Rhett & Link attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 06: Rhett & Link attend HBO’s Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO)

McLaughlin said the threat to bomb his office included details that were particularly troubling, including his physical address, according to TMZ.

The comedian’s court filing claimed that he was worried Galvin’s threats of violence would escalate if he discovered that McLaughlin had sought a restraining order. McLaughlin also claimed that he had hired extra security to safeguard him and his property.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Rhett and Link arrive at the 9th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 13, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: Rhett and Link arrive at the 9th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 13, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic)

In his filing, McLaughlin claims that he is concerned that Galvin might attack him or plot targeted violent acts against one of his live performances, according to TMZ.

The comedian and influencer noted increased concern for the safety of his loved ones, and also requested legal protection for his wife, Jessie.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Internet personalities Rhett James Maclaughlan (L) and Charles Lincoln "Link" Neal of "Rhett and Link" attend GREY GOOSE Vodka hosts The 19th Annual Webby Awards on May 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 18: Internet personalities Rhett James Maclaughlan (L) and Charles Lincoln “Link” Neal of “Rhett and Link” attend GREY GOOSE Vodka hosts The 19th Annual Webby Awards on May 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

McLaughlin, best known as one-half of internet duo Rhett & Link, is one of the biggest content creators on YouTube, and is currently on tour, with upcoming performances scheduled in Nashville and St. Louis. (RELATED: Judge Grants Famous Singer 3-Year Restraining Order Against His Son)

The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until McLaughlin’s formal hearing, which has been set for June 5, according to TMZ.