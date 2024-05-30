Comedian Gets Restraining Order Against Man Threatening ‘9/11 Attack’ Against Him: REPORT

Comedian Rhett McLaughlin has reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against a man named Josiah Galvin who threatened him with violence, including a 9/11-style terrorist attack.

The comic and YouTube personality filed for court protection from Galvin earlier in May after he allegedly received repeated threats that he believed to be serious, according to TMZ. The unwelcome correspondence from Galvin dated back to May 6, and included a threat to commit a “911 attack” by blowing up McLaughlin’s offices. McLaughlin claimed that Galvin also specifically threatened to kill him, according to TMZ.

McLaughlin said the threat to bomb his office included details that were particularly troubling, including his physical address, according to TMZ.

The comedian’s court filing claimed that he was worried Galvin’s threats of violence would escalate if he discovered that McLaughlin had sought a restraining order. McLaughlin also claimed that he had hired extra security to safeguard him and his property.

In his filing, McLaughlin claims that he is concerned that Galvin might attack him or plot targeted violent acts against one of his live performances, according to TMZ.

The comedian and influencer noted increased concern for the safety of his loved ones, and also requested legal protection for his wife, Jessie.

McLaughlin, best known as one-half of internet duo Rhett & Link, is one of the biggest content creators on YouTube, and is currently on tour, with upcoming performances scheduled in Nashville and St. Louis. (RELATED: Judge Grants Famous Singer 3-Year Restraining Order Against His Son)

The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until McLaughlin’s formal hearing, which has been set for June 5, according to TMZ.