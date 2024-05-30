Country Singer Carly Pearce Provides Heart Condition Update

Carly Pearce took to Instagram on Thursday to open up about her heart condition.

The country music star recently disclosed to fans that she is facing a significant health challenge. Pearce revealed through a heartfelt Instagram video that she has been diagnosed with pericarditis, a condition involving swelling and irritation of the tissue surrounding the heart. This condition often results in sharp chest pain and can impact overall heart function. In her social media update, Pearce expressed her commitment to transparency with her fans, emphasizing the seriousness of her condition.

“Hey ya’ll I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty,” Pearce said on Instagram. “You guys know that I’ve been dealing with some health issues and through that I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue.”

Despite this setback, the singer affirmed her intention to continue performing live, albeit with necessary modifications to her shows to manage her condition effectively.

“I’ve been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist and I still want to be out on the road; it’s really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I am healing to alter my shows a little bit,” she added.

Pearce, who has been touring with Tim McGraw on his “Standing Room Only” tour, mentioned that her performances might look different as she needs to keep her heart rate under control. This announcement comes as she returns to the stage in Toledo, Ohio, tonight after a 12-day break to address her health, according to Fox News. The specifics of how her concerts will be adjusted remain unclear, but Pearce reassured her fans that these changes are temporary and geared towards her recovery.

“So, if my shows look a little bit different, just know it’s because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now and that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be completely fine, it just means right now I’ve gotta really take this seriously,” Pearce continued.