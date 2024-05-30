Teen Allegedly Opens Fire During Brawl, Killing 13-Year-Old Boy

A Nashville teen allegedly opened fire during a brawl Wednesday, fatally shooting another teen boy, local police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) arrested 15-year-old De’Anthony Osasosifo in connection to the shooting that left the 13-year-old dead and the boy’s 16-year-old sister wounded, according to a MNPD news release.

The incident apparently began when two groups of teens met at a Tennessee park around 8:00 p.m. to fight over an “ongoing dispute between girls from each group,” the press release stated.

“During the fight, things escalated, and Osasosifo is alleged to have opened fire with the pistol,” the release continued. (RELATED: 11 Students Arrested After Absolutely Chaotic Brawl Breaks Out At Florida High School).

The wounded 16-year-old girl was able to reach the fire station next to the park after the shooting, where she received immediate medical care and was later transported to a local hospital, police said. Her brother, identified as Aayden Hayes, was located by officers responding to the scene.

Hayes was found on the ground of the parking lot bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, the press release noted. He was then rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect to police, who began an immediate search for him, the release noted. Osasosifo matched the description and was found and detained roughly half a mile away from the park where the shooting took place, police said.

“During an interview at police headquarters, Osasosifo admitted to having a gun and shooting it during a fight among teens at Red Caboose Park,” the press release read.

The weapon was located along the teen’s flight path by a trained ATF dog, the release noted. The gun he’s accused of using was reported stolen from a vehicle in 2023.

Osasosifo faces charges of criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide, according to the release.

A video posted to social media reportedly shows the incident unfolding. Two girls appear to be fighting in the video while other teens cheer them on. Moments later, several gunshots can be heard, and the teens run screaming from the scene.

#VIDEO: Police say this fight among teens at Red Caboose Park in Bellevue ended in 15-year-old De’Anthony Osasosifo shooting a 16-yo female, and shooting and killing 13-yo Aayden Hayes. 2 groups of teens met at the park to fight re: ongoing dispute between girls from each group. pic.twitter.com/IJGrOKwh9u — Scoop: Nashville (@scoopnash) May 30, 2024

A person can be heard repeatedly yelling, “I got hit! I got hit! I got hit!” while another person screams, “Get in the car! Get in the car!”

Bellevue Middle School principal Seth Swihart told WKRN News that Hayes had just finished eighth grade.

“Aayden had many friends and was a kind and caring student who was easy to like and get along with. Our heart breaks for his family, friends, and for this community who have lost a young person to gun violence,” Swihart wrote in a statement, WKRN News reported.