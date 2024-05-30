‘It’s Sad’: Dem Rep Says Black Voters Don’t ‘Understand’ How Biden Is ‘Taking Care’ Of Them

Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Thursday suggested black voters are not supporting President Joe Biden because they do not comprehend how much he has helped them.

Biden’s lead over former President Donald Trump has slipped among black Americans to 70% to 18%, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll found. Crockett on “The View” said she does not give too much credence to the polls, but that the ones suggesting black voters leaving Biden may indicate that the president has been focused on delivering results without claiming any credit. (RELATED: Pro-Biden Strategist Threatens To End Interview, Dismisses Dismal Polling Numbers As ‘Just Wrong’)

WATCH:

“I do think that there’s value in the polls,” Crockett said. “I don’t think that we can completely ignore them. It tells you maybe there is a space that we need to occupy, and I don’t think that it’s because they haven’t done the work, it’s because people don’t really understand. You say the infrastructure bill, and it breaks my heart when people say it ’cause the everyday person is like, ‘so what is that? What does that do for me?’ Right? It’s over a thousand-page piece of legislation so they don’t know tangibly how this happened or what came about because of this.”

“One of the things that I really like to stress is the child tax credit, specifically bringing black kids out of poverty, that’s what we did in a record way, but when people got the extra $400 a child, they had no idea where it came from because guess what,” Crockett continued. “He didn’t slow it down to make sure he put his name on it, he just wanted to take care of the people. And it’s sad because it’s like our president is actually enduring pain or being looked at as somebody who’s not taking care of the people because he decided, ‘I’m not going to make this a propaganda spin. What I’m going to do is do the hard work.'”

Biden is also only ahead of Trump at 47% to 42% among Hispanic voters as the gap between the candidates has narrowed, according to the NYT/Siena poll.

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten on Friday said that Trump’s recent large rally in the Bronx is a negative sign for Biden’s reelection chances as it is a largely Democratic and nonwhite area.

“We saw a trend among Hispanic voters from 2016 to 2020, where they became less Democratic,” Enten said. “Look at the trend that we’re seeing right now in the polling, right? So if you look back at Hispanic voters at this point in the 2020 cycle, Joe Biden had a 25 point lead. Look at where that lead is today. It’s just seven points. Donald Trump right now at 44%, if that held, would be the best performance for a Republican candidate among Hispanic voters since George W. Bush back in 2004.”

“And this is part of a larger trend line, Kate, that we’re seeing among nonwhite voters, we see among black voters as well,” he added. “We’ve discussed that on this program before, whereby they’re much more favorable to Donald Trump than they were four years ago. And of course, Donald Trump did better amongst both of those groups in 2020 versus how he did in 2016.”

