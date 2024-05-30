Director Announces Mid-Tournament Ban On Alcohol As Fans Allegedly Become Unruly

The director of the French Open banned alcohol in the stands after fans’ unruly behavior.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo banned fans from drinking alcohol in the stands in an attempt to end poor behavior mid-match. The ruling came after Belgium’s David Goffin claimed a fan spat gum at him during his match against France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, according to BBC Sport.

French Open bans alcohol in stands after David Goffin says he was spat on by a spectator Amelie Mauresmo held an emergency meeting: “Alcohol was allowed until now in the stands.. not in all the stands, that’s over. If anyone exceeds the limit, if anyone doesn’t behave well or… pic.twitter.com/ss4O5g9oi0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 30, 2024

On Thursday, Mauresmo met with media to explain why security will be increased and alcohol will be prohibited in the stands for the remainder of the tournament, reports Tennis Majors.

“We’re happy to see that there’s an atmosphere and emotions, which are stronger at Roland Garros than before the COVID,” Mauremo said. “But there are a few people who cross the line. Yet I want to be uncompromising about respect for the players and the game.”

Iga Swiatek, the tournament’s defending champion, pleaded with fans on Wednesday to keep quiet when points are scored.

THE GREAT ESCAPE 🎩 Iga Swiatek stays alive after an amazing match against former world number 1 Naomi Osaka!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/pNLmxidyf0 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2024

Mauresmo hopes that less alcohol consumed will quell the spectators’ antics. While alcohol will be banned in the stands, fans can consume it on the concourses and around the grounds, according to BBC Sport. (RELATED: Tennis Star Launches Ball At Fan In Frustration, Later Apologizes)

“I’m an optimist and I think people will react in a good way. If not we will take more measures,” Mauresmo said.