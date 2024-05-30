Florida Teens Rescue Man After Truck Plunges Into Canal

Two Florida teenagers rescued a driver whose vehicle plunged into a canal Wednesday night, WSVN reported.

Two teens saved a man’s life after a truck plunged into a canal in Florida, and local community and authorities praised the courage and quick action of the young heroes. Tony Cooper and his friend, who were at a nearby restaurant at the time, noticed the vehicle as it lost control and submerged into the canal, according to WSVN. Without hesitation, they ran to the scene, removed their shoes and jumped into the water to assist the driver.

“We rushed and took off our shoes and stuff,” Cooper said, the outlet reported. “We literally jumped on the hood and then we took off the seat belt and then we pulled them out. I started screaming at him because he was heavy while he was in the car. We screaming, he woke up, we helped him get out of the car and after that, he was on the hood and then we pulled him onto the grass.” (RELATED: 44 Preschool Students Involved In Deadly Bus And Concrete Truck Crash: REPORT)

After the driver was pulled out of the truck, paramedics transported the conscious driver to the hospital, although details of his current condition remain unspecified, WSVN reported. Witness Dorothy Borgelin reported hearing a loud crash and observing the aftermath.

“Sure enough, I saw there was a car–a pickup truck–that was going under the water,” Borgelin recalled, the outlet stated. “Then there were two kids, they were on the other side, and then they just jumped into the water. They did an amazing job to save the man’s life.”

The exact cause of the car ending up in the canal remains under investigation, according to WSVN.