‘Simulating Sex Acts’: Fan Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Madonna Alleging Her Concert was Too Sexually Explicit

A fan named Justen Lipeles filed a class action lawsuit against Madonna that included a number of grievances, including allegations that he was subjected to “pornography without warning.”

Lipeles claimed he and the other concert goers were not warned about the explicit sexual content that formed a part of Madonna’s concert choreography as part of her “Celebration Tour,” according to TMZ. He claimed he was blind-sided by the content in her show and that wasn’t what he paid to see. Lipeles said he was “forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts,” and it felt like he was watching pron. He also claimed the venue’s air conditioning was turned off and the intensity of the heat caused him and other concert attendees to become physically ill, and the star’s response to the complaint was to tell people to strip down, according to TMZ.

Lipeles’ litigation documents also included complaints about the star beginning her show more than an hour and a half late, and allegations that she was lip-syncing on stage, according to TMZ.

The irate fan also named Live Nation and other organizations involved in the “Celebration Tour’ for breach of written contract, negligent misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false advertising, negligence/negligent infliction of emotional distress, and unfair competition, according to The Blast.

He claimed the defendants, “purposely and deceptively withheld informing ticket purchasers” about critical issues in advance of the concert, “forcing consumers to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna’s flippant disrespect for her fans.”

The lawsuit cited previous incidents in which Madonna arrived late and was the subject of backlash surrounding the air conditioning being turned off in her venues.

Lipeles argued that Madonna and her tour promoters were aware of her habits and should have taken measures to convey important information to fans in advance of the start of her concert, according to The Blast.

Lipeles has requested a jury trial to address his complaints against Madonna and her affiliates.

He is seeking compensatory damages for breach of written contract since the concert didn’t start on time, and demanded pre- and post-judgment interests, costs of the lawsuit, and legal fees. according to The Blast. (RELATED: ‘She’s Too Full Of Herself’: Boy George Slams Madonna: REPORT)

Lipeles is seeking injunctive relief ordering the’ “unfair business acts and practices” of the defendants to cease, restitution in the amount he and other fans paid for tickets, and he demanded a refund for the tickets and/or profits Madonna made from the concert.

Madonna has not publicly addressed this matter.