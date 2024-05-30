Trans MAGA Flasher Unloads Bazookas At Courthouse Scuffle With Anti-Trump Protester

Pandemonium ensued in New York’s Collect Pond Park as a transgender MAGA Trump supporter shoved a pair of massive fake breasts in the face of an anti-Trump protester Thursday, social media video shows.

Juliet Germanotta, a vocal Trump supporter and frequent attendee of pro-Trump demonstrations in New York, clashed with a protester outside the Manhattan courthouse where the jury in the Trump hush money case was deliberating.

Germanotta grabbed a sign from a protester which read “Trump lies all the time” and ripped it up before pulling out a pair of massive breasts and aggressively shaking them in the protester’s face, appearing to even make skin-to-skin contact at one point, a video user @MichaelSCollura posted to Twitter shows.

Another angle shows Germanotta ripping up multiple signs and appearing to twerk and dance on the protester, a video from @ScooterCasterNY shows. (RELATED: ROOKE: Trump Trial Judge Is Doing Everything In His Power To Confuse The Jury To Ensure Conviction)

#NOW Trump Supporters TEAR UP SIGNS of Anti-Trump protester, shove boobs in her face and break into a SHOVING MATCH outside NYC Court during Trump’s Hush Money Trial pic.twitter.com/n6PVUOQunG — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 30, 2024

Police eventually broke up the scuffle and separated Germanotta and the protester.

Videos posted to social media Wednesday also shows Germanotta flashing his breasts at Trump‘s motorcade as he left the court.

#BREAKING Trump supporter FLASHES BOOBS at Trump as he leaves NYC Court where jurors deliberations continue pic.twitter.com/G4SPxkuTZj — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 29, 2024

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts Thursday afternoon.