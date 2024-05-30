Video Appears To Show Man Throwing Rocks On Freeway, Allegedly Causing Motorcycle Crash

A video appears to show a man throwing rocks onto a Los Angeles freeway, allegedly leading to a motorcycle crash.

The incident occurred Thursday at around 3:30 a.m near downtown L.A., according to ABC 7. A man, who appears to be homeless, can be seen in the video picking up rocks on the side of the road and throwing them onto the freeway.

The camera then pans to the freeway, where a motorcyclist skids across the pavement. Sparks could be seen as the bike slid up the freeway and the driver fell off. Two cars then drove up slowly behind the motorcyclist as he walked across the freeway.

WATCH: Man captured on video throwing rocks onto 110 freeway in Downtown LA overnight – causing motorcyclist to crash! Several cars were also spotted in the area with flat tires from driving over the rocks. No arrest has been made. Watch @ABC7 for more. (🎥: @onscenetv) pic.twitter.com/DecUNC1yUN — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) May 30, 2024

Scott Lane, who captured the video with OnScene.TV, told ABC 7 he saw the man who appeared to throw the rocks walk away from the scene. The motorcyclist involved didn’t want to talk about the incident on camera, Lane told the outlet.

“I noticed he did have a GoPro on him. It wasn’t rolling so we don’t have the crash caught on camera from that angle. Luckily, he was OK,” Lane told ABC7.

Due to the rocks, at least two other cars nearby had flat tires, ABC 7 reported. One of the drivers with an apparent flat was reportedly driving a rental car and had just arrived into town. (RELATED: Terrifying Video Shows Moment Driver Violently Slams Into Motorcyclist, Authorities Say).

Neither Lane, the motorcyclist, nor onlookers called 911 to report the incident, the outlet reported. Lane, however, reportedly handed over his footage to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The CHP told the outlet this wasn’t the first occurrence of an incident like this.

“That’s where we have to put in the question of we got to have a victim. We hope he comes forward and we could take it from there,” CHP Officer Roberto Gomez told ABC7.

No serious injuries were reported, and the suspect remains at large, according to the the outlet. The CHP told ABC7 that they’re looking for the suspect and hope the motorcyclist comes forward to report the incident.