Mass Shooting In Minneapolis Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured

A shooting in a Minneapolis neighborhood Thursday resulted in two fatalities and injuries to four others, Fox 9 reported.

Minneapolis police were quick to respond to the scene, confirming the shooting and the number of victims, as posted on Twitter. Law enforcement sources reported to FOX 9 that among the injured were two city police officers, one of whom succumbed to injuries. The area was promptly secured with multiple police squads and SWAT vehicles.

The Minneapolis Police Department is responding to an active incident in the area near 22nd and Blaisdell in the Whittier neighborhood. At this time, 4 civilians and 2 MPD officers are reported injured. This continues to be a fluid situation. Please avoid the area. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) May 30, 2024

Ambulances were present, and a considerable crowd of onlookers gathered at the perimeter, Fox 9 reported. First responders were also mobilized to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where the injured officers were reported to have been taken. (RELATED: Police Charge 11-Year-Old Boy With Homicide After Finding Aunt With Gunshot Wound)

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota State Patrol is helping local police in the incident.

“The State Patrol is on the scene in South Minneapolis assisting local law enforcement. The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe,” Walz wrote on Twitter.

Agents from the ATF are also involved in the ongoing response. The situation had stabilized by 7:30 p.m., according to Fox.