It’s Shaping Up To Be Another Doom-Fest For The New York Jets After Latest Viral Video Of Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 21: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets participates in drills during the New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 21, 2024 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Hahahahaha! As a Jets hater, I’m loving this!

When it comes to Aaron Rodgers, he’s without a doubt one of the most polarizing players in the National Football League — if not the most. A similar sentiment can be had with his popularity, because the guy can’t breathe without us (the press) reporting on it. And that’s certainly the case right now as he’s on the verge of a comeback after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the very first game of the 2023 season (LOL). (RELATED: Jaylen Waddle Signs $84.75 Million Extension With Dolphins, Making Him One Of The Highest-Paid NFL Receivers: REPORT)

Understandably, Jets fans have been excited to see their QB back on the gridiron doing his thing while NFL OTAs have been going on this spring, but the latest viral video of Rodgers isn’t going to please the New York fanbase — as a matter of fact, it may send them back into that little hole of misery they’re used to.

In the footage, Rodgers is seen sitting down during practice and taking off his shoe prior to checking his Achilles. Later, a Jets team doctor tapes him up and Rodgers gets back to practice, but he’s clearly in some kind of discomfort as he was hobbling around.

WATCH:

Damn, I can’t wait for football season … this is gonna be so great. *pops popcorn*