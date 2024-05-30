It’s Shaping Up To Be Another Doom-Fest For The New York Jets After Latest Viral Video Of Aaron Rodgers

Hahahahaha! As a Jets hater, I’m loving this!

When it comes to Aaron Rodgers, he’s without a doubt one of the most polarizing players in the National Football League — if not the most. A similar sentiment can be had with his popularity, because the guy can’t breathe without us (the press) reporting on it. And that’s certainly the case right now as he’s on the verge of a comeback after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the very first game of the 2023 season (LOL). (RELATED: Jaylen Waddle Signs $84.75 Million Extension With Dolphins, Making Him One Of The Highest-Paid NFL Receivers: REPORT)

Understandably, Jets fans have been excited to see their QB back on the gridiron doing his thing while NFL OTAs have been going on this spring, but the latest viral video of Rodgers isn’t going to please the New York fanbase — as a matter of fact, it may send them back into that little hole of misery they’re used to.

In the footage, Rodgers is seen sitting down during practice and taking off his shoe prior to checking his Achilles. Later, a Jets team doctor tapes him up and Rodgers gets back to practice, but he’s clearly in some kind of discomfort as he was hobbling around.

WATCH:

Aaron Rodgers had treatment done on his feet during today’s practice He would return to the field afterwards and continue working without issue pic.twitter.com/sFbq7ZL1hE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 29, 2024

.@craigcartonlive reacts to Aaron Rodgers experiencing right foot discomfort at Wednesday’s practice: “That’s my season going right down the toilet.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/qdcQG3qTnI — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) May 30, 2024

Damn, I can’t wait for football season … this is gonna be so great. *pops popcorn*