‘Rebel Moon’ Actor Nick Pasqual Charged With Attempted Murder Of Estranged Girlfriend

Los Angeles County District Police arrested ‘Rebel Moon’ actor, Nick Pasqual and charged the actor with allegedly attempting to murder his estranged girlfriend by stabbing her several times, May 23.

The police report indicated that Pasqual “allegedly broke into” his former girlfriend’s Sunland home at 4:30 a.m. “and proceeded to stab” her “multiple times” with a knife. The victim, identified on a GoFundMe crowdfunding page as Allie Shehorn, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

She “had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual,” according to the police report. The actor allegedly fled the home in the aftermath, and a court put out an arrest warrant for him totaling $1,075,000. He was eventually detained at one of Sierra Blanca, Texas’ border check points.

Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary a person in the home; and one count of injuring a cohabitant, spouse, fiancé, girlfriend, boyfriend or child’s parent, according to the police report. He is to be extradited to Los Angeles County to face trial. The maximum sentence he could face if convicted on all charges is life in state prison. There is no arraignment date at present

“My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident,” District Attorney George Gascón said, according to the police report. “Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. ”

“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions,” he noted in the report.

Pasqual and Shehorn met on the set of ‘Rebel Moon,’ where Shehorn worked as a makeup artist, Jed Dornoff, an associate of hers, has said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Her loved ones launched a GoFundMe page in an effort to obtain assistance for her medical care and the extensive recovery process that lies ahead.

“Allie is now in the hospital fighting for her life, in critical condition,” Dornoff, Emily MacDonald and Chris Thompson wrote to Shehorn’s GoFundMe page. Images of the injured victim showed extensive bandaging around both her hands, as well as her neck.

“Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie,” MacDonald, Thompson and Dornoff added to the GoFundMe page.

“The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs,” they wrote.

The GoFundMe page outlined that the donated funds would be allocated to covering the costs of “extensive medical expenses, including her prolonged hospital stay, surgeries, treatments, and the ongoing care she’ll require during her recovery period.” The funds would also assist with financial concerns during her hospitalization.

The case remains under the carriage of the Los Angeles Police Department.