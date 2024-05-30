‘I Broke The Whole Thing’: Nicole Kidman Recalls Emotional Episode After Grueling Hours On-Set

Nicole Kidman admitted that she once lost grip of her emotions as a result of being overworked while filming an HBO drama series.
She reflected on the emotional toll she suffered after working long hours on a dark roles, including that of Celeste Wright on “Big Little Lies.” She admitted that she failed to prioritize her personal needs, and wound up experiencing a meltdown. “I threw a rock because [the door] was locked and I couldn’t get in,” Kidman said during a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable.
“I’d never done that in my life,” she said. “I obviously [had a lot] pent up. I broke the whole thing. It cost a fortune,” she added.
Kidman said playing the dark role of Celeste Write was “very tough on the psyche,” and she recalled telling her co-star Alexander Skarsgard and the director of the drama series, the late Jean-Marc [Vallee] about her emotional episode.
“And then I went back the next day and I said to Alexander [Skarsgard] and Jean-Marc [Vallée], ‘I threw a rock through the window,’ and they were like, ‘Whoa …’ I said, ‘I was kind of pissed off,'” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kidman went on to explain what led to her outburst.
“But there’s a way in which we operate where the show must go on, and so you just keep going — you show up and you do it and do it and do it and do it,,” she said.
“And a lot of times, it’s six months of 12-, 14-hour days and there really isn’t the time to go, ‘I need to take care of myself.'”
Kidman admitted that wasn’t the first time the demands of her job took a toll on her mental health.
“After Expats, I went and did a comedy because I went crazy with my own psychology. I was like, ‘This is unhealthy,'” she said.
The famous actress noted that workplace stress isn’t being discussed and resolved as well as it could be.
“And it’s something that I think we need to talk about as actors – protecting your body so that you can live for as long as you are given on this earth,” she said
"Because it's very tough on the psyche."
Kidman went on to say, “the idea of being able to go and get a massage or a hot bath or even a pat on the back, just someone touching you and going, ‘It’s OK.'”