‘I Broke The Whole Thing’: Nicole Kidman Recalls Emotional Episode After Grueling Hours On-Set

Nicole Kidman admitted that she once lost grip of her emotions as a result of being overworked while filming an HBO drama series.

She reflected on the emotional toll she suffered after working long hours on a dark roles, including that of Celeste Wright on “Big Little Lies.” She admitted that she failed to prioritize her personal needs, and wound up experiencing a meltdown. “I threw a rock because [the door] was locked and I couldn’t get in,” Kidman said during a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable.

“I’d never done that in my life,” she said. “I obviously [had a lot] pent up. I broke the whole thing. It cost a fortune,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

Kidman said playing the dark role of Celeste Write was “very tough on the psyche,” and she recalled telling her co-star Alexander Skarsgard and the director of the drama series, the late Jean-Marc [Vallee] about her emotional episode.

“And then I went back the next day and I said to Alexander [Skarsgard] and Jean-Marc [Vallée], ‘I threw a rock through the window,’ and they were like, ‘Whoa …’ I said, ‘I was kind of pissed off,'” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kidman went on to explain what led to her outburst.

“But there’s a way in which we operate where the show must go on, and so you just keep going — you show up and you do it and do it and do it and do it,,” she said.

“And a lot of times, it’s six months of 12-, 14-hour days and there really isn’t the time to go, ‘I need to take care of myself.'”

Kidman admitted that wasn’t the first time the demands of her job took a toll on her mental health.

“After Expats, I went and did a comedy because I went crazy with my own psychology. I was like, ‘This is unhealthy,'” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

The famous actress noted that workplace stress isn’t being discussed and resolved as well as it could be.

“And it’s something that I think we need to talk about as actors – protecting your body so that you can live for as long as you are given on this earth,” she said

“Because it’s very tough on the psyche.” (RELATED: ‘Shake And Laugh’: Nicole Kidman Admits To Having Bizarre Response To Discovering Her Father’s Dead Body)

Kidman went on to say, “the idea of being able to go and get a massage or a hot bath or even a pat on the back, just someone touching you and going, ‘It’s OK.'”