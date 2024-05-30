Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Filming, Distributing Videos Of Nude Teens

A Florida police officer has been charged with allegedly distributing videos to his coworkers featuring nude teenage girls, according to Polk County authorities.

Bartow police officer Markanthony Fernandez, 24, also allegedly shot other videos showing teen girls inside his home drinking alcohol, vaping and eating THC gummies at a party he held on February 3, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press conference.

Judd said Bartow took four teenagers — two 18-year-old girls, a 17-year-old and 16-year-old — to his house and coerced “one of the juveniles to perform a sex act on the 18-year-old.” Judd added, “And it was recorded. And he shared it with police officers in Bartow.”

One of the teens was reportedly wearing a Bartow Police Department jacket in one of the videos, FOX35 reported. (RELATED: Police Officer Fired After Allegedly Groping Adult Entertainer In Staged Traffic Stop Scene: Report)

A Bartow police officer has been arrested by detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after his fellow officers reported his alleged behavior. Markanthony Fernandez, 24, was charged Tuesday with four felonies and six misdemeanors. Details: https://t.co/9A9ypZIZqT — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) May 29, 2024

Judd stated that Bartow told the girls that “he gets excited sexually from choking people. He choked the 18-year-old unconscious. Did you hear what I said? He choked the 18-year-old unconscious.”

Judd added, “Markanthony Fernandez has embarrassed his community, police department, and law enforcement officers everywhere. In contrast, his fellow officers at Bartow Police Department did the right thing by reporting his conduct. Markanthony Fernandez must never wear a badge again,” Sheriff Judd during the press conference.

Bartow Deputy Chief Stephen Walker joined Sheriff Judd in condemning the officer’s alleged actions.

“It’s very disappointing to see this happen,” Walker said. “We all wear this patch and this badge as a sign of public trust and it’s unfortunate when somebody violates that and puts that into question for the community.”

Fernandez, who has been on leave since the investigation into the alleged crimes was launched in February, is currently in the county jail and faces numerous charges, including promotion of a juvenile in a sexual performance, use of a juvenile in a sexual performance, battery by strangulation, and illegal use of a 2-way communication device, FOX35 reported.