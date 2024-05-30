Dash Cam Footage Shows Police Car Spinning Out Of Control After Violent Crash

A driver’s dash cam video captured the moment a police car spun out of control after a violent crash Wednesday in California.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. local time in Santa Clarita, according to ABC 7. The officer involved was responding to a burglary, the Santa Clarita Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office (LASD) said.

Sheriff’s officials said that as the deputy was turning at an intersection, a gold Lexus driven by an elderly person collided with him, Fox 11 reported. The officer’s vehicle then flipped over multiple times before apparently striking a silver SUV.

In the dash cam footage obtained by Eyewitness News, a vehicle appears to drive through the intersection, slamming into the police cruiser. The deputy’s car then appeared to flip over several times before coming to a stop and landing upright.

People in the cars on the other side of traffic appeared to rush to the deputy’s aid. Multiple people gathered around the vehicle, pulling the door open to check on the deputy inside.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: A driver’s dashboard camera captured a violent rollover crash in Santa Clarita that injured an L.A. County sheriff’s deputy. https://t.co/u54yzhbuXL pic.twitter.com/Ybyu8yNG3G — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 30, 2024

The person in the car involved in the initial crash suffered a minor injury, ABC 7 reported. The person in the second car hit by the deputy reportedly refused medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation.

“[It] just happened so fast. It’s like something you see in the movies,” Allen Rapisura, whose dashcam caught the crash, told Fox 11.

“I think it speaks volumes that Santa Clarita, the community loves the cops here,” LASD Sgt. Sherry Clark told the outlet. “It looked horrific, and we’re all just so surprised and very happy that [the deputy] walked away basically unscathed.”

The deputy and the injured driver have since been released from the hospital, Fox 11 reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.